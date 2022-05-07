Sunday Toned Down His Style in Getting to Know New UW Coaches

The Texas running back was much more subdued in spring ball this time.

Jay'Veon Sunday, in the University of Washington's second spring football scrimmage, broke free over the left side during a segment meant to pick up 10 yards and stop, with tempo.rather the intended goal.

Instead the Texas running back, with his long strides, raced all the way to the West end zone, effortlessly covering 67 yards. Once he crossed the goal line, Sunday looked back over his shoulder, as if he seeking a reaction or affirmation. No one said anything.

With that, Sunday's body language seemed to sag a bit as he jogged back up the field. Times had changed. He knew it.

The year before, the 6-foot, 206-pound redshirt freshman from Waco, was an attention-getter throughout UW spring practice, trying to run over people, high-stepping his way through plays and finger-waving after running into the end zone.

Then coach Jimmy Lake indicated he had no problem with Sunday's enthusiasm, but Husky defensive players were not quite so enamored by what they perceived as showboating.

Veteran defenders such as Tuli Letuligasenoa, Alex Cook and Trent McDuffie each knocked him hard to ground or cracked helmets with him — in non-contact drills — to send out a subtle message regarding Husky practice conduct.

"He's a young dude out here so we try to bring him to that next level," McDuffie said ever so slyly a year ago. "Show him how U-Dub football is. Set the standard for him for what it's like to play on this team."

Sunday was a much more subdued and workmanlike player throughout this spring.

He laughed when asked about toning down his act and insisted he still had a few celebratory things on reserve when the time was right.

"That's there," Sunday said. "I'm not applying everything, but it'll be there."

In year's time, the Huskies have been held more accountable in taking a serious approach.

During practice time allotted for the media to see, no fights broke out whereas the previous spring at least a half-dozen skirmishes took place instantaneously.

Music was played at a much lower volume and only during certain segments in April rather than all practice long, with Lake's personal DJ long jettisoned from the workouts.

Players no longer danced during their drills, such as the Husky defensive linemen who one morning swiveled and tiptoed to Michael Jackson music before coming out of a stance.

Sunday and his teammates have recognized their new coaches tend to be a little more on the serious and conservative side and the players have responded in kind.

"Because they're new, too, so we're still trying to build trust and still trying to get to know them," the young back said, "At the same time, we kind of establish that relationship."

While he tries to advance his career and earn serious playing time, Sunday is still very much an entertainer as a football player. He'll celebrate his good fortune with some sort of personalized reaction, but maybe just a little more restrained than before.

"It's going to be there," he said, grinning. "I promise you it will be there."

