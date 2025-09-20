Tacario Davis, Jacob Manu Among 10 Huskies Unavailable for Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Washington -- The University of Washington football team ruled out 10 players -- including starting cornerback Tacario Davis and transfer linebacker Jacob Manu -- for Saturday's Apple Cup against Washington State, according to the Big Ten availability report.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis, who opened the first two UW games, was injured when he fully extended himself to intercept a pass against UC Davis two weeks ago and landed hard on his ribs on the artificial surface.
UW Jedd Fisch had said on Thursday that Davis was a game-time decision. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Leroy Bryant, who moves over from nickelback, where he started twice.
Redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark is expected to draw his first Husky start as the No. 1 nickelback, replacing Bryant.
Earlier in the week, Fisch had said Manu, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior who was an All-Pac-12 player for Arizona, was a possibility to play in his first UW game, but that didn't pan out. He suffered a knee injury 11 months ago against Colorado while playing for the Wildcats.
Other Huskies ruled out of the Apple Cup are sophomore wide receiver Rashid Willliams, transfer safety CJ Christian, junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, junior edge rusher Russell Davis II, redshirt freshman tight end Charlie Crowell, senior nickelback Dyson McCutcheon, redshirt freshman safety Rahim Wright II and freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale.
Davis, McCutcheon and Wright each are out for the season after having surgery for knee and shoulder injuries.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Williams, who started the first two UW games, is out a minimum of six weeks after suffering a collarbone injury against UC Davis and having surgery.
Christian, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound transfer from Florida International, appeared as a reserve against Colorado State in the opener, but has been out with an unspecified injury since.
The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Parker is working to get back on the football field after suffering an Achilles tendon injury at Rutgers 12 months ago.
Crowell still has been medically cleared after suffering a knee injury 13 months ago that required surgery.
Rainey-Sale, considered the prize of this UW freshman class coming in, is in recovery for a high school knee injury that led to surgery. It's unclear when or if he'll be available this season.
