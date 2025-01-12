Tar Heels Add Second Former Husky Player in Jason Robinson Jr.
Bill Belichick's program rebuild at North Carolina has added a second former University of Washington football player in wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr., who signed on Saturday with the Tar Heels, according to On3.
The 5-foot-10, 151-pound Robinson joins ex-Husky linebacker Khmori House in Chapel Hill. Both are Southern California natives coming off their freshmen seasons. While House was a 5-game starter, Robinson hasn't played in a college game yet.
The attraction to Robinson, who hails from Long Beach, California, is his athleticism, with him capable of making athletic catches with a high degree of difficulty look routine.
Robinson made his transfer portal intentions known on January 7.
His program departure was a little surprising, considering the Huskies are losing a pair of starting receivers in Giles Jackson and Jeremiah Hunter.
However, the UW signed five more receivers in its recent recruiting class so Jedd Fisch's staff isn't short of pass-catchers, just experienced ones.
Robinson came to the Huskies after catching 177 career passes for 2,578 yards and 26 touchdowns for a pair of high schools, San Juan Hills and Long Beach Poly.
In this portal window, the Huskies have had 26 players leave the program and, with Robinson going to the Tar Heels, 16 have found new schools.
Curiously, North Carolina still hasn't announced the hiring of Steve Belichick as its defensive coordinator, even though he's left the same position at the UW without fanfare and his replacement was formally introduced last week.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington