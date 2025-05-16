Taylor Mays Highlight Tapes Still Getting Lot of Mileage Online
One way to upgrade the University of Washington defense was to hire Taylor Mays in the offseason as the new safeties coach.
And not only give this man a job, but make sure every self-respecting Huskies safety candidate under his direction sat through some past footage of the former USC three-time All-American and NFL veteran at work.
Bring some popcorn and prepare to run back the unmerciful hits over and over.
"Yeah, I looked his highlights up," said UW safety CJ Christian, the Florida International transfer. "And he was like that."
For some reason, Mays was the subject of more than one online discussion this week about his somewhat legendary and clearly intimidating head-hunting playing style that, to be honest, wouldn't be totally permissible today.
At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, the Seattle native was best described as a linebacker in a safeties body and he genuinely hurt people.
Now he's a mild-mannered coach of sorts who seems to be connecting well with his UW players.
"I didn't know him, but as soon as he got here I introduced myself and he introduced himself to us and ever since then we've been pretty cool," Christian said. "I'll come sit in his office and chop it up, and not just football stuff but life and everything."
Christian actually committed from the transfer portal before the Mays hire was made, with Husky coach Jedd Fisch cautioning the new player that a coaching change would be forthcoming at his position.
While open-field hitting is more restricted these days in games in an effort to prevent injuries, plus UW players are discouraged some from laying out a teammate in the spring scrimmages, results from Mays' safety instruction seemed to show up in other forms.
In the Spring Game, Northern Arizona safety transfer Alex McLaughlin came up with an interception and an 80-yard return while Christian nearly matched him with his own pass theft and a 65-yard runback.
That seemed to be painful enough for the opposing side to deal with.
