UW Went With Youth Movement Against Oregon On Defense
Once the University of Washington defense came out for the first series against Oregon, it was not only a milestone moment for its touted linebacker but a shift in the Husky youth movement to the other side of the ball.
In his seventh college outing, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale made his first UW start on the second row and responded on his first play in his upgraded capacity by dropping Ducks running back Noah Whittington for a modest 1-yard gain.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Rainey-Sale found himself as a starter alongside safety Rylon "Batman" Dillard Allen and cornerback Dylan Robinson, which gave the Huskies three freshmen in the opening lineup on defense for the first time this season -- and possibly ever. That's 27 percent of the stop unit entrusted to first-year players.
Previously, the Huskies had three freshmen starters on offense in guard/tackle John Mills and wide receivers Raiden Vines-Bright and Dezmen Roebuck.
"I'm really excited about what's ahead of us," UW coach Jedd Fisch said following Saturday's 26-14 loss to the Ducks. " We've probably played more young players than anybody. We probably played more freshmen in total snaps than anybody. We have a ton of experience coming back now."
Dillard-Allen led the Huskies with 11 tackles against Oregon, including a pair of tackles for loss.
Rainey-Sale finished with 4 tackles, including a sack.
And Robinson had a pair of tackles, including a sack.
"He's earned it," Fisch said of Rainey-Sale's promotion. "He's going to be really, really good, really special."
While all of that was progressive enough for future concerns, the Huskies also paid for it on Saturday as Oregon spotted the new faces and went right after them, in particular the defensive backs.
On the UW's first defensive series, the Ducks threw a 35-yard pass to Jeremiah McClellan over the head of Robinson on a third-and-7 play, leading to a field goal and the first points of the game.
In the third quarter, Oregon starting a drive on its own 6 burned Robinson again with a 49-yard pass to the big-play McClellan, leading to another field goal.
And once the Huskies pulled within 19-14 in the fourth quarter, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore responded by drilling a 64-yard touchdown pass over the middle to receiver Malik Benson, with Dillard-Allen the closest pursuer.
While Rainey-Sale simply accepted a promotion, Robinson and Dillard-Allen were inserted in the opening lineup because of injuries to senior cornerback Tacario Davis and senior safety Makell Esteen. Robinson has started four games, Dillard-Allen three so far.
There's a very good reason why you start seniors over freshmen, because the latter simply haven't dealt with everything that could be thrown at them and the older guys have.
Yet Rainey-Sale, Dillard-Allen and Robinson appear ahead of their time and their accumulated experience, even painful at times, bodes well for the Husky defense in 2026.
