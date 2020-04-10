UW Football Primer: Taylor's a Starter, Needs to Be a Finisher

As Keith Taylor will tell you, Washington has one of the top college football programs for producing NFL cornerbacks. In Seattle, it remains an intensely competitive group.

Last season, Taylor came up with nine tackles against Hawaii and Washington State, and eight more against Utah. He had a pair of pass break-ups in the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State.

He started all 13 games for an 8-5 UW team. Earned the team's Earle T. Glant Tough Husky Award. Held his own.

Yet all anyone talks about when it comes to the Husky cornerbacks are Elijah Molden and Trent McDuffie. The first-team, All-Pac-12 performer and the precocious pass defender. An established star and a rising star.

While Taylor hasn't always been in that conversation, he's been fairly steady and reliable. His next step would be to separate himself from the others whenever he can.

"For him, it's more of taking that leadership role," UW coach Jimmy Lake said. "When things don't go right in practice, all the younger guys need to look to him now."

This is another in a series of profiles on prospective UW football starters. While spring practice has been canceled because of the pandemic, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated will continue to provide uninterrupted coverage.

As he enters his senior season, Taylor understands his role needs to expand. It's time to take the next step.

"Really, it's just keeping the standard high on the defense," the senior defensive back said.

Taylor possessed impressive credentials when he signed as a four-star recruit out of Long Beach, California. He chose Washington over Oregon, Utah and San Jose State. He brought a long frame and good instincts.

For his first few seasons, he played behind NFL-bound Byron Murphy and Jordan Miller, waiting his turn.

Taylor could advance his reputation with a long overdue milestone -- an interception.

He's played 39 games for the Huskies, but he doesn't have a pass theft yet. He had a ball bounce off his hands and go for a BYU touchdown last season. It's time to close the deal. To secure the ball.

"He's got to cash in when the opportunity presents itself," Lake said. "Right now, he's got zero career interceptions. We're hoping to change that."

Molden and Taylor are the veterans in the Husky secondary, entrusted with inspiring others, responsible for setting examples.

"Guys like Trent McDuffie, Cam Williams and Asa Turner, I'm really proud of them, to see them building skill every day," he said. "These guys are going to be very important for us in the future."

For now, Taylor needs to show everything in his arsenal. He's already made a change, switching jersey numbers from 27 to 8, which he wore in high school. But it's time for him to move forward, not back.

SUMMARY: He's a big back with a long reach. He's done the basics. He's at the precipice of being just a good college defender or a coveted NFL prospect. It's up to him to make the distinction.

GRADE: Taylor gets a 3.5. For time served. Starts made. Stats compiled. He needs a bunch of interceptions to elevate his standing.