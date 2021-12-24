Terrence Brown Is Second Ex-UW Assistant to Join Pac-12 Team

Former University of Washington defensive-backs coach Terrence Brown has been hired by California, becoming the third Husky assistant to find employment following the coaching change in Seattle, and the second to relocate to a Pac-12 rival.

Brown will share the Bears' secondary duties with Tre Watson after working in a similar capacity for the past two seasons at the UW with Will Harris. He joins the staff of Justin Wilcox, the one-time Husky defensive coordinator for Steve Sarkisian's long-ago staff.

He goes to Cal a day after UCLA grabbed up former Husky outside linebacker coach Ikaika Malloe to handle that role and Georgia Southern settled on Harris as its defensive coordinator.

Rip Rowan, the UW defensive-line coach last season, is expected to join Harris at Georgia Southern but his hiring hasn't been formally announced yet.

"I'm extremely humbled and honored to have the opportunity to learn from and coach alongside coach Wilcox, as well as all of the other great coaches on the staff," Brown said in a statement. "Becoming a part of and having a chance to contribute to Cal's rich tradition in football and academic excellence is truly an honor."

A return to the Bay Area is apropos for Brown, who was a standout defensive back at Stanford (2009-12). He was a three-year starter from Compton, California, who shared in Orange and Rose bowl appearances.

Brown served as a UW graduate assistant for three seasons through 2017, learning his trade under then co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, before taking his first full-time job at Vanderbilt for two seasons and then coming back to work for Lake.

"He is an exuberant young coach who is also quite familiar with the Pac-12," Wilcox said in a statement. "I have been impressed with Terrence in our conversations about this position and have also received tremendous feedback from several members of our staff who have either worked with Terrence, or know him well through mutual coaching acquaintances."



There's been no word on where former Husky defensive coordinator Bob Gregory, running-backs coach Keith Bhonapha, tight-ends coach Derham Cato and offensive coordinator John Donovan with coach next.

