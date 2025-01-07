Thaddeus Dixon Lays Out Transfer Portal Options To Recruiting Service
Thaddeus Dixon, whose college football career has skyrocketed in 12 months -- going from University of Washington reserve cornerback to full-time starter to a player now holding all sorts of options -- is considering Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee, he's told On3.
He also told the recruiting service the possibility still exists that he could return to the Huskies for the upcoming season.
It's interesting that two of his options, North Carolina and Tennessee, have or soon will have two of his past three UW defensive coordinators on staff.
The Tar Heels still haven't formally announced Steve Belichick as their new defensive leader, yet he's been shown in photos at the school with his father Bill, meeting with recruits.
Clearly Belichick had to have a say this past season when the 6-foot-1, 192-pound Dixon beat out returning 15-game starter Elijah Jackson, with whom Dixon had backed up for the Huskies' national runner-up team a year ago.
At Tennessee, William Inge, who was UW co-defensive coordinator in 2023, served as the Volunteers' linebackers coach this past season.
It's not clear what is contingent for Dixon to return to Seattle, but it might have to do with what Arizona transfer Tacario Davis decides. A second-team All-Big 12 selection this past season, Davis visited Montlake over the weekend and met with the Husky football staff for Jedd Fisch, his former coach in Tucson.
Dixon, after starting just one game in 2023 for the Huskies, made himself highly marketable by becoming a 12-game starter this past season and receiving All-Big Ten honorable-mention honors.
As for Michigan, Dixon twice has played against the Wolverines in the past 12 months, as a reserve in a 34-13 loss in the CFP title game in Houston, and as a first-team corner in a 27-17 victory at Husky Stadium this past season.
Ole Miss has made a transfer-portal connection with former UW players, taking on Husky starting guards Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow from the title-game team and making them starters for much of the recent season.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington