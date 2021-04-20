Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

The Lonely World of an Injured Husky at Spring Practice

Starting offensive tackle Victor Curne deals with some sort of ailment and the inactivity that comes with it.
Author:
Publish date:

Victor Curne stretches. 

The starting right offensive tackle winces while he does this.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound junior from Houston briefly chats up Scott Huff.

The offensive-line coach playfully throws a few air punches at him.

Curne already took a hit that hurt.

It's why he's off to the side now.

He gets into a stance.

It seems like  an ordeal.

He does this just once.

Mostly, the big Texan stands and watches University of Washington spring football practice from afar.

It's a lonely world out there for the incapacitated.

He's sidelined with an undisclosed ailment,.

Curne is left to entertain himself as his teammates engage in a two-hour workout.

This has been his routine for a week now.

He climbs onto an exercise bike.

He bides his time while watching others fill in for him.

Previous Huskies bragged about how they talked their way out of spring practice.

Too many classes.

The track team beckoned.

They made up lame excuses that worked.

Curne would rather be playing.

This is the unglamorous side to football, the injury part.

Curne shows up for practice, yet he doesn't.

It's boring, monotonous.

The coaches want you at practice if you're physically able.

Yet they don't want you anywhere near anything that will keep you injured. 

Curne is left to let time heal what bothers him.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Vic Curne rides an exercise bike during practice.
Football

The Lonely World of an Injured Husky at Spring Practice

Tari Eason (13) played his freshman year at Cincinnati.
Basketball

Huskies' Home Makeover Stalls as Eason Goes Elsewhere

Isaiah Stewart's NBA career is taking off.
Husky Legends

Stewart Turns Into Unseld as He Posts Another Huge NBA Night

Husky practice on a Monday.
Football

Husky Spring Practice  TD Choreography and Wrestlemania

Kaleb McGary received criticism for tweeting about the protests and apologized.
Football

Behind the Helmet with Former Husky Kaleb McGary

Richard Newton heads to practice on Monday.
Football

A Quick Look at the UW Running Backs, Who Go Seven Deep

The Huskies limber up as Saturday's practice gets under way.
Football

Huskies Boast a Four-Foot Advantage in the Kicking Game

Emmitt Matthews drives against Oklahoma State.
Basketball

Huskies Add Forward Emmitt Matthews from West Virginia — and Tacoma