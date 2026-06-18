The Older Brother Has Greene Light To Succeed At UW, Too

Unlike the Hatchetts and the Colman-Brusas, the Greene brothers Kodi and Kayden couldn't be more different as University of Washington football players, either physically or by other means.

They're separated by 133 pounds.

Five inches of height.

Two years on their birth certificates.

Offense and defense.

Line and secondary.

Tackle and corner.

Starter and reserve.

Five stars and two stars as recruits.

One has a scholarship, the other does not.

Forty-six jersey digits.

Yet the Greenes find ways to make it all work as teammates following a two-year football separation caused by the well-advertised Kodi moving to Southern California, where he spent his past two seasons with the Mater Dei powerhouse for recruiting purposes.

"It's very awesome being able to play with him and it's a very special thing that we cherish together," Kodi Greene said of reuniting with the older Kayden during spring football.

Kayden Greene looks over his shoulder at practice. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

The Greene brothers last played together in 2023, when Kayden was a senior safety and Kodi a sophomore lineman, for an Eastside Catholic team in the Seattle suburbs that went 9-3 and made it to the 3A state semifinals.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Kayden is a third-year UW sophomore, someone who should have the upper hand in egging each other on when it comes to being brothers, though it doesn't always work that way.

During the ninth spring practice, the 6-foot-6, 321-pound Kodi Greene and 6-foot-6, 335-pound John Mills, who form a vocal starting pair for the Huskies at left tackle and left guard, stood on the sideline loudly heckling Kayden while he tried to line up for the next scrimmage play.

"Brotherly love," Kodi said with a smile. "Always talking a little smack to him."

Ksani Jiles (28) and Kayden Greene do a backpedal drill. | Dave Sizer photo

While Kodi gets much more attention as this freshman prodigy who will start right away, Kayden is a skilled football player himself.

Even with his non-scholarship status, he ran with the No. 2 defense over the latter half of 15 spring practices.

In the 12th practice, this older Greene came up with his spring highlight that even was called out by Husky coach Jedd Fisch.

"I saw a great play by Kayden Greene today, an interception in the end zone," Fisch said.

Greene and sophomore wide receiver Justice Williams, the latter two inches taller, went up for a Demond Williams Jr. pass, and Greene came down with it, sending players running on to the field to celebrate.

Kayden's brother, even while on offense, had to feel some family pride there.

What he's done: Kayden Greene has at least one college football achievement on his brother -- he's already played in a Husky game. He made his college debut last December in the UW's 38-10 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

Starter or not: Realistically, it's extremely difficult for walk-on players to become starters. Yet the Greene family brings a certain football reputation to the Huskies. Who's to stop Kayden from at least working his way into more playing time and maybe a scholarship before he's done?