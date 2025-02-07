The Story Behind Zach Durfee's Troublesome Toe Injuries
Zach Durfee's best game for the University of Washington football team was his worst game.
On the edge rusher's third or fourth play against Eastern Michigan at Husky Stadium -- on a September afternoon in which he collected 2.5 sacks during a 30-9 victory -- an offensive lineman landed on him in such a way that Durfee's left big toe was bent backward in an overly painful manner.
"I just sort of bit down on my mouthguard hard and played through that game," Durfee said.
However, that was just the beginning of not one but two crippling toe injuries that eventually would wipe out his season, limiting him to just six games, three starting assignments, 16 tackles and those 2.5 sacks.
This past Monday, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee was summoned as one of 10 players to meet with the media because he's still considered one of the team's more talented guys -- when healthy, maybe even its best NFL prospect -- even though he's appeared in just seven career UW games over two seasons.
In 2023, there were NCAA transfer rules that no longer exist preventing him from playing until the Sugar Bowl and CFP semifinals against Texas. Lately, it's been those toes.
"It's football, right," he said of his lingering injuries. "Do I want to say I'm unlucky and all those things? I was frustrated, for sure. I still am frustrated how it went down."
As Durfee patiently answered questions, he wore a black protective boot on his right foot, following surgery on that big toe, and acknowledged he might not be ready for spring practice. No matter what happens, though, he vowed to be on the field when everything gets started again for real.
"I'm playing next season, yeah," he said. "I'm coming back."
After the initial toe injury, Durfee drew 20 snaps in the next game, against Washington State in the Apple Cup, before the pain became so unbearable he had to come out.
He missed the Northwestern game to try and regroup. Yet against Rutgers, he tried to come back, played well initially but injured his right toe, figuring it happened because he was overcompensating for the other one.
"Something exploded in it," he said.
The second toe injury basically ended Durfee's season. He wasn't a factor anymore because of the persistent pain. He sat out six of the final seven games, appearing only briefly against UCLA.
The UCLA game proved unique because Russell Davis II, who was returning from a leg injury and appearing in just his second game of the season, pulled a Durfee -- he collected 3 sacks against the Bruins, only to suffer a season-ending injury in practice a short time later and have that outing as his only shining moment.
In the training room, Durfee and Davis have commiserated over their mirrored football situations and shared bad luck coming at the time of their respective breakthrough efforts as these disruptive Husky edge rushers.
They've had to convince each other the injuries weren't their fault, that they'll eventually both settle in and be able to show what they can do as high-performance UW defensive players.
"[It was] 'Dude, like we've done nothing wrong,' " Durfee said. "We work super hard in the weight room. We're in the training room all the time. Both of us just had two freak injuries -- it's why did that happen? We're both working hard right now. Hopefully, we'll come back and have a better season, a much healthier season."
