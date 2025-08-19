There Will Be No Loser in the Finau-Mills Guard Competition
Twelve months ago, the University of Washington football team basically was sifting through a short list of applicants, taking whoever was available and putting together an offensive line on the fly.
Oh, what a difference a year makes.
This time, the Huskies have its top offensive lineman from the 2024 recruiting class, Paki Finau, going head to head against its most heralded lineman in this year's freshman class, John Mills, with the winner emerging as the starting left offensive guard.
In terms of reputations, it's almost like King Kong going up against Godzilla, with these guys knocking down buildings to get at each other.
It's two Northern California guys getting after it.
A redshirt freshman in Finau against a freshman in Mills.
Probable Husky starters together in 2026.
Possibly NFL players by 2029 or maybe a year sooner.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Finau put on 40-45 pounds to get to this point while Mills dropped 20-25 since enrolling last winer, coming at this competition from different directions.
In the past week, they've alternated in a scripted manner at the No. 1 left guard, swapping out the position sometimes every other series.
Finau is the serious-minded one who, if he needs anything more to push him over the top, is a little bit of attitude, maybe some added aggression in the trenches.
"I want to see him play more nasty and we've had those discussions," offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said. "I want to see him cut it loose."
Mills is a little more free-spirited as he runs in and out of the huddle. One can envision him really letting his hair down if pushed too far by a defender, so he might need a little restraint rather than ignition. He plays confidently for a first-year guy.
"Really good job of Mills stepping in as a true freshman," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of the freshman's performance in last weekend's mock game.
There will be no shame for whomever comes in second in this spirited battle because both of these guys just now are launching their Husky careers in a serious manner.
To placate everyone, Fisch already has talked about rotating them when the games get real.
They're both young but extra talented players and Fisch doesn't want the loser of this early career competition feeling defeated in any manner and wind up going out the transfer portal door after this season is done.
The coach will try and keep everybody happy, everyone getting game snaps and take advantage of having a pair of players of similar caliber on the roster.
A year ago, Fisch's staff started a pair of journeymen seniors to open the season at the two guard spots in Gaard Memmelaar and Enokk Vimahi, who have either transferred out or used up their eligibility since.
Memmelaar entered 2024 with no starts over four previous seasons while Vimahi had pulled two game-opening assignments at Ohio State over five seasons.
No offense, but they weren't being groomed for NFL careers.
With Finau and Mills,it's totally different. They should start a bunch of games in Montlake before they're done and then wait to hear their names called in a future NFL Draft.
For now, they're jostling each other for game snaps.
"We should probably have both playing at some point," Fisch said. "I would expect them alternating in some regard."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: