    December 10, 2021
    Tight End Chance Bogan Decommits from Huskies

    The Tacoma recruit was an original recruit for the Jimmy Lake coaching staff.
    Tight end Chance Bogan, a long-time University of Washington football commit for the ousted Jimmy Lake and the son of a former Husky, reopened his recruiting Thursday night, citing the coaching change.

    Bogan is the second Lake recruit to reverse himself this week, joining quarterback Jackson Stratton from Point Loma, California. 

    The 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit from Tacoma's Lincoln High School made his disclosure with a social-media posting.

    In it, Bogan sounded a little emotional as he explained his decision, which might have a lot to do with Kalen DeBoer using the tight end less the previous regime, though he didn't say that.

    "Wearing the purple and gold is something I've always dreamed of doing," he wrote. "I took no other college visits, attended any other college camps because I was 100 percent committed to play for the hometown Dawgs."

    Bogan, whose father Curtis was reserve linebacker who played in the 1990s, is a big and fast receiver who wasn't more heavily recruited because he had been so firm about joining the UW.

    Among his previous pursuers were Tennessee, Arizona State, California, Nevada, Oregon State and Utah.

    Bogan had posed for a photo with Lake and fellow tight-end recruit Ryan Otton, with the latter still committed.

    Chance Bogan stands with Jimmy Lake and Ryan Otton.
    Tight End Chance Bogan Decommits from Huskies

