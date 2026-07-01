Time For This Edge Rusher To Play Hyde and Seek

With just over four minutes left in the University of Washington's 2025 season opener, with the Huskies trying to close out a 38-21 victory over Colorado State, freshman edge rusher Devin Hyde formally introduced himself to the Montlake gathering.

On the snap of the ball, he took on a pair of blockers, bounced off them and did a complete spin to his right and set his sights on Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who was scrambling and trying to find a receiver.

The visiting signal-caller could run, but he couldn't hide from Hyde as the 6-foot-5, 256-pound newcomer from Menlo Park, California, ran him down in impressive fashion and shoved the guy out of bounds for a seven-yard sack.

While pulling periodic snaps at edge throughout the season, Hyde also built a substantial reputation as a take-no-prisoners special-teamer.

In the LA Bowl, he blew up Boise State returner Malik Sherrod with such a vicious hit on a fourth-quarter kickoff, the team turned the play into a promotional video.

As Hyde prepares for a sophomore season of more mayhem, current and former teammates marvel at his aggressiveness.

"Champ [Taulealea] and Devin Hyde are going to have big years this year," predicted former UW offensive lineman Carver Willis, now with the San Francisco 49ers. "Two young guys who I think just have maximum potential."

The Husky coaching staff likewise is a big fan of Hyde because he came ready to play from the outset and he uses his skills as an international-level rugby player -- think football without pads -- to be as physical as anyone on the field.

Devin Hyde plays with a lot of mobility for the Huskies. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Hyde is following Jacob Lane's Husky playbook to play almost to a tee. Both got on the field as freshmen and more than most.

Hyde likely is pegged for another season as a reserve edge rusher, rotating in while waiting for Lane to graduate, and then he can become a two-year starter, same as his older teammate. The difference is, Hyde plays on the interior, as well.

Devin Hyde (52) and Logan George (12) should both play plenty of snaps this season. | Dave Sizer photo

"D-Hyde has the ability with his frame and his strength to play off the edge and inside," Husky edge coach Aaron Van Horn said.

This past spring, Hyde bounced between the No. 1 and 2 defenses, appearing in just about every personnel combination with the different edges and tackles.

By the sixth practice, he took the field as a starter with defensive tackles Elinneus Davis and Derek Colman-Brusa, plus edge Isaiah Ward, while spelling Lane.

During practice No. 12, Hyde showed off some of his football temperament, as well, when he got into a shoving match early on with junior offensive tackle Elishah Jackett and later in the afternoon with redshirt freshman quarterback Kini McMillan.

In the Spring Game, Hyde likewise came ready to play rough when on the first defensive series he dropped wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck for a one-yard loss on a fly sweep on a third-and-1 situation.

Once cornered, Roebuck even looked to throw the football, but Hyde got there so quickly he forced the pass-catcher to tuck the ball and go down.

Hyde and Seek -- it's a game where everyone else loses.

Devin Hyde (52) came ready to play right away at the UW. | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: Hyde was one of just three freshmen to play in all 13 Husky football games in 2025, joined by safety Rylon Dillard-Allen and Roebuck. He finished with 6 tackles, 3 coming against UCLA, a school he once considered attending. Hyde also received the Iron Dawg Award for his weight-lifting efforts.

Starter or not: On the fast track as a freshman typically means that a UW player is going to become a starter fairly soon, and Hyde qualifies for that career path. This season, he'll likely rotate in behind seniors Lane and Ward, but he seems capable of starting at any time.