Time to Catch Up With Dez Roebuck, UW's Ultimate Pass-Catcher

One of the most riveting things about University of Washington football in 2025 was wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck arriving as a freshman for fall camp, without having participated in spring football, and catching everything thrown his way.

By the third game, he was a starter. By the end of the season, he was the Huskies' second-leading receiver.

Montlake success didn't happen that fast for Rome Odunze or Denzel Boston, one a recent first-round NFL draft pick and the other seemingly headed that way in a few weeks.

No, Roebuck stepped in and displayed sure hands that have had no equal as a freshman at the UW at least since Reggie Williams in 2001.

"I feel I have a good feel for the game," Roebuck said. "I know a lot. I've been through a lot."

Desmen Roebuck (81) and Denzel Boston (12) were starting Husky wide receivers together. | Dave Sizer photo

With so much happening all at once for the 5-foot-11, 184-pound pass-catcher from Marana, Arizona, one would have presumed that Roebuck wouldn't change a thing as he takes part in his first spring football practices.

Yet he showed up last week having altered just about everything in his UW football routine.

He traded in his No. 81 jersey for 2, picking up Demond Williams Jr.'s discarded shirt.

He agreed to move from lining up on the outside for each play to become a slot receiver, endorsing the change.

"I feel like i definitely have more freedom to do what I need to do to get open," he said of setting up inside.

Dezmen Roebuck, Denzel Boston and Jonah Coleman celebrate an LA Bowl touchdown. | Dave Sizer photo

Face it, you could probably put him anywhere on the football field and he's going to flag down everything tossed his way.

Roebuck caught 352 career passes for Marana High School, just outside of Tucson, to become Arizona's all-time leading high school receiver.

A year ago, he hauled in 42 passes for the Huskies, the most by a freshman since the aforementioned Reggie Williams had 60 in 2001, but Roebuck came up with 7 touchdown catches, whereas Williams had just 3 in his debut season.

Dezmen Roebuck hangs onto the football after taking a big hit against Oregon. | Dave Sizer photo

He's been well acquainted with UW quarterback Demond Williams Jr. since they were in Arizona grade school at the same time, so they have a nice bond with a lot of history behind it.

Not heavily recruited, Roebuck has the satisfaction of showing he belongs at college football's highest level when others were dubious and passed on him.

"I went to a small high school so a lot of people didn't think i was able to play in the Big Ten or Big 12 or whatever," he said. "[It's been] just coming here and believing God has a plan for me and just putting my head down and working."

As a freshman, Roebuck figures he was toughened up in practice by regularly going up against UW cornerbacks Tacario Davis, Ephesians Prysock and Dylan Robinson, each of whom has an NFL future awaiting him as a coverage guy.

Receivers coach Kevin Cummings calls him the Huskies' most fearless pass-catcher, especially when going across the middle, where it's always open season for any full-extended receiver leaving himself fully exposed.

"My main focus is catching the rock," Roebuck said. "When I see the ball, I really don't care. It could be Ray Lewis, it could be anybody over there. As long as i see the ball in my area, I'm going to go get it."