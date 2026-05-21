As of late, University of Washington football recruiters have been booking future voyages a lot like the biblical Noah.

As they load up their Montlake ark, the plan is to go two by two.

Earlier this week, they came up with a perfect match for previously pledged 4-star defensive tackle Jon Ioane from Tustin, California, by pulling a commitment out of fellow 4-star DT Tevita Nonu from Seattle's O'Dea High School.

On Saturday, the Huskies hope to lock down the safety position in a similar manner, by having a pair of high-end, book-end players.

On board is 4-star Isala Wily-Ava, who recently committed to the UW from St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California.

Deciding his football fate this weekend is 4-star safety Malakai Taufoou from Junipero Serra High in San Mateo, California, who will choose from among BYU, California, Oregon, Penn State and Washington.

Taufoou will reveal his college destination on Saturday at 12:30 PT on Rivals' YouTube channel.

NEW: Safety Malakai Taufoou announces his commitment this Saturday at 12:30 PT/3:30 ET



The San Mateo (Calif.) Serra product will choose between BYU, Cal, Oregon, Penn State and Washington on @Rivals YouTube.



MORE: https://t.co/VPvLs2DPvW pic.twitter.com/VTfuJyszRk — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 20, 2026

The emphasis has been on defense for the Huskies in filling out their Class of 2027 recruiting class, looking to please defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and give him. plenty to work with in the future.

Nine of their 15 commitments so far have come from defensive players. They have four linebackers under wraps, two defensive tackles, a cornerback, an edge rusher and the aforementioned safety.

If the Huskies can add Taufoou to play side by side some day with Wily-Ava, their defensive front and back rows will be hard to beat in terms of credentials.

Serra High’s 4⭐️ safety Malakai Taufoou had coaches LOCKED IN at the showcase.

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With nearly 40 colleges watching, he showed why his stock keeps rising 📈@Malakai_Taufoou @PadreFootball_ pic.twitter.com/VhEC1Jwqbh — teamfb (@teamfbseven) May 9, 2026

Taufoou comes off a junior season at Serra in which he piled up 50 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss, intercepted four passes and broke up 3 passes.

He further showed off his athleticism by taking turns as a rusher and a receiver and supplied 7 offensive touchdowns for his 8-6 playoff team that started slowly and finished strong as a postseason entry.

If he joins the UW, Taufoou can tell the other Huskies what it's like to play at Serra, which once had a quarterback named Tom Brady before he became legendary and all that.

With Taylor Mays as the safeties coach, the UW has tried to use his previous notoriety at the position to chase only elite safeties.

They have Wily-Ava committed in tow and recently lost out on 4-star safety Gavin Williams from La Verne, California, to USC.