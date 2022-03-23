Skip to main content

UW Fresh Start (No. 56): Time to Swing the Hatchett at Center

The Huskies have groomed this linemen for greater responsibility. He should be ready to go.

On their way to the east practice field, University of Washington football teammates Rome Odunze and Geirean Hatchett casually were walking and talking when someone began taking photos of them. 

They decided to make things more interesting for the person documenting their actions. 

Hatchett, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Ferndale, Washington, picked up the wide receiver in one motion and gave him a piggyback ride the rest of the way.

Now a year later, the UW is counting on Hatchett to provide a regular escort service for anyone who needs it.

Running backs, quarterbacks, pass-catchers, other linemen.

With another spring practice ready to begin soon with a new coaching staff overseeing things, the Huskies seriously need a starting center.

Hatchett, a touted redshirt freshman, is available.

Any questions?

A week from spring practice, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 56 on offense.

Hatchett is another one of those guys on the UW roster with hefty credentials who has yet to play in his first collegiate football game. Add him to a list that includes Myles Murao, Emeka Megwa, Gaard Memmelaar, Owen Prentice, Caleb Berry, Caden Jumper and Sam Adams II, all waiting on their first Husky game-day experience between the lines.

DeBoer might be shaking his head that he has so much elite talent at his disposal that hasn't been unused.

Consider Hatchett's recruitment. He chose the UW over Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Stanford. No weak links there. He was a national recruit, something his younger brother Landen is experiencing, also a lineman from Ferndale High.

Entering his third season in Montlake, Geirean Hatchett should be ready to contribute now.

He spent his first year at offensive guard before moving to center, the opposite of what the equally promising Murao did. Again, center currently stands vacant, waiting for someone to claim it.

Hatchett and Murao are part of a 2020 five-man class of offensive linemen, one that includes tackles Roger Rosengarten and Sam Peacock, and another sturdy guard in Memmelaar.

The previous Husky staff chose to make these guys practice and scrimmage together as third-teamers, learn the ropes and wait for others to graduate. Only Rosengarten has any game snaps so far. 

Last year's offensive line notably had an off year, which should open up playing time for some of these 2020 guys.

It won't be a surprise if DeBoer's coaches feel compelled to elevate these players and get them on the field as soon as they can, beginning with Hatchett.

UW Starter or Not: Last season, Hatchett played behind sixth-year senior starting center Luke Wattenberg and backup Corey Luciano, who's now a senior. While Luciano returns, he was used last season more as a tackle or as an extra blocker who lined up in the slot. Enter Hatchett. He was one of the top lineman recruits in his class. He's paid plenty of dues. He easily could become the Husky starter at center. It's time to get him on the field.

