Skip to main content

To Those Asking If Penix Would Opt Out of a Bowl Game, Are You Kidding?

The UW quarterback is enjoying himself immensely during a landmark Husky season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The last time the University of Washington football team went to a postseason game, Husky tight end Hunter Bryant and offensive tackle Trey Adams opted out of the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State in order to protect their NFL pursuits.

They weren't willing to risk their health one more time as collegians, choosing to forgo their postseason reward and a trip to Nevada to protect themselves.  

As it turned out, neither player was drafted. Bryant played five games for the Detroit Lions and caught a 44-yard pass before the franchise let him go. Adams spent a year on the Buffalo Bills practice squad and he was done. Both are out of football now.

Remembering their early departures, more than one Husky fan has wondered out loud whether UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr., with a considerably higher NFL draft profile, might decide to take a similar route.  

To those who know Penix, and his approach to the game, his back history and his enduring mindset, the response goes something like this:

Are you kidding?

Shortly after beating Washington State 51-33 in the Apple Cup, Penix met with reporters and was asked if this was the most fun he'd had as a football player?

"It feels like I'm playing like a kid again," the always ebullient left-hander said. "It's just amazing, being able to go out there and execute at a high level. I'm truly blessed to be in this position."

Penix, who leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards in 12 games, then brought up the UW's guaranteed but still undetermined bowl game. He's never played in one. Not one half, quarter or play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Suffering season-ending injuries each of the previous four seasons, he's had to watch as a spectator as his former team, Indiana, advanced to the Gator Bowl against Tennessee and Outback Bowl against Ole Miss, and lost 23-22 and 26-20, respectively.

The Hoosiers could have used one more playmaker to get over the hump in those postseason games — someone such as Penix, who largely was responsible for putting Indiana in position for an extra game in the first place.  

Never able to play more than six outings for his Big Ten team, Penix just completed a 12-game season for the UW. He was as healthy as could be throughout this run, one that now includes a six-game winning streak, and he's helped lead the Huskies to 10 victories, all of which is a huge step forward for him. 

The Huskies could play in a New Year's Day game, possibly the Rose or Cotton bowls, and face a highly regarded opponent such as Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Clemson or Notre Dame. Their quarterback has indicated he's eagerly looking forward to it.

"Last year at this time, I was at home, all four years of college at this time I was at home, watching my guys on the sideline," Penix said of the postseason. "I'm just blessed to be in this position."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

The Huskies reclaim the Apple Cup in Pullman.
Football

Ten Wins Propels Huskies into AP Top 10

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer leaves Martin Stadium with an Apple Cup victory.
Football

DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. chest bumps a teammate while Rome Odunze heads for the sideline after the Huskies scored in the Apple Cup.
Football

Huskies Outrun WSU to the Finish Line, Claim Apple Cup in 51-33 Point Fest

By Dan Raley
Cade Otton heads for a snow landing in the 2018 Apple Cup.
Football

Weather Just Doesn't Faze the UW's South Dakota-Raised Coach

By Dan Raley
Jack Westover hauls in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. against Oregon State.
Football

A Pre-Apple Cup Moment with Husky TE Jack Westover

By Dan Raley
From the frozen Palouse, the Huskies hold up the Apple Cup trophy in 2018.
Football

Here We Go Again: Huskies, Cougars Slug It Out for 114th Time

By Dan Raley
The new WSU football logo graces a Cougar helmet.
Football

UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against WSU

By Dan Raley
Tight end Devin Culp had one of the four Husky touchdown catches at UCLA.
Football

It's a Husky Road Trip, But Devin Culp Heads Home to the 509

By Dan Raley