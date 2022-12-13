Skip to main content

Trice Earns 2nd-Team Sporting News All-America Recognition

The UW edge rusher continues to pile up postseason honors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Quarterbacks throughout the Pac-12 are familiar with University of Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice. People who select All-America teams are slowly catching up to him.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 269-pound sophomore from Phoenix earned a spot on the second unit of The Sporting News All-America team.

All of this should serve to further complicate matters even more for Trice, who is undecided about whether to enter the NFL draft or return in 2023 to play another season for the UW.

Clearly, Trice has had a breakout season for the 10-2 and ninth-ranked Huskies, starting 10 regular-season games and coming up with 8 sacks that ranked him fourth in the conference.

His performance earlier led to him and teammate Jeremiah Martin to being named as the first-team All-Pac-12 selections at edge rusher, which is quite an honor in itself for them to do it at the same time, plus fellow Husky Zion Tupuola-Fetui pulled down honorable-mention recognition at the same position.

Trice has been the perfect example in showing how college-football development works. He didn't play in a game during his first two UW seasons while getting bigger and  stronger, and learning the nuances of the position. Last year, he played behind teammates such as ZTF, Ryan Bowman and Cooper McDonald before injuries to the first two pushed him into the starting lineup for the last two games of the 2021 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A fourth-year player, Trice looks ready to do whatever he chooses, now whether it's another UW season or early entry into the draft. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter or at danraley580@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Kuao Peihopa met with the media this week.
Football

Ex-Husky DT Kuao Peihopa Returns Home to Play for Hawaii

By Dan Raley
Germie Bernard scored on the first scrimmage play of his college career.
Football

One-Time UW Signee Bernard Leaves Michigan State, Enters Portal

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix discusses his UW return for 2023.
Football

Penix on Getting Other Huskies to Join Him in 2023: 'I'm Working on Everybody'

By Dan Raley
Edge rusher Zach Durfee (90) has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Young Edge Rusher from DeBoer's Alma Mater

By Dan Raley
Alex Cook enjoys the moment during an early season UW game.
Football

With a Busy Itinerary, Cook Will Head for Hula Bowl After Alamo Bowl

By Dan Raley
Thaddeus Dixon has committed to the UW.
Football

Huskies Receive Commit from SoCal JC Cornerback

By Dan Raley
Rome Odunze talks about the factors involved in deciding his football future.
Football

Odunze Happily Discusses His Husky Future — 'People Want to Know'

By Dan Raley
Coach Kalen DeBoer and Husky edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui celebrate their win over Kent State.
Football

ZTF Talks About Future, Might Need Another Season as UW Starter

By Dan Raley