Trice Earns 2nd-Team Sporting News All-America Recognition

Quarterbacks throughout the Pac-12 are familiar with University of Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice. People who select All-America teams are slowly catching up to him.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 269-pound sophomore from Phoenix earned a spot on the second unit of The Sporting News All-America team.

All of this should serve to further complicate matters even more for Trice, who is undecided about whether to enter the NFL draft or return in 2023 to play another season for the UW.

Clearly, Trice has had a breakout season for the 10-2 and ninth-ranked Huskies, starting 10 regular-season games and coming up with 8 sacks that ranked him fourth in the conference.

His performance earlier led to him and teammate Jeremiah Martin to being named as the first-team All-Pac-12 selections at edge rusher, which is quite an honor in itself for them to do it at the same time, plus fellow Husky Zion Tupuola-Fetui pulled down honorable-mention recognition at the same position.

Trice has been the perfect example in showing how college-football development works. He didn't play in a game during his first two UW seasons while getting bigger and stronger, and learning the nuances of the position. Last year, he played behind teammates such as ZTF, Ryan Bowman and Cooper McDonald before injuries to the first two pushed him into the starting lineup for the last two games of the 2021 season.

A fourth-year player, Trice looks ready to do whatever he chooses, now whether it's another UW season or early entry into the draft.

