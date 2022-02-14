In a University of Washington football season full of surprising developments, Jimmy Lake got fired.

Montana upset the Huskies.

Washington State won the Apple Cup by a record four touchdowns.

And former UW defensive-line coach Ikaika Malloe couldn't help himself in reaching deep for a superlative to describe then-redshirt freshman edge rusher Bralen Trice.

"Without putting so much pressure on him, Bralen will be probably better than Joe Tryon," Malloe said.

Huh?

"He's very long, he's athletic, he can drop in space, he can do all of those intangibles and he's physical enough," the former UW defensive-line coach continued in his praise. "He does want to put his hat and eyes on you."

Well, consider enormous pressure forever placed on Trice's broad shoulders that should keep him trying to live up to that brassy statement for the rest of his college career.

That's not to say the young outside linebacker from Phoenix won't become fairly accomplished in time at the UW. However, Tryon was a first-round NFL draft pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who went on to become one of the best rookies on any team this past season.

As for the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Trice, he didn't become a Husky starter until the final two games on last fall's schedule against Colorado and WSU. It was his debut college season.

He finished with a modest 14 tackles, yet 5 of them went for lost yards and he had a pair of sacks.

OK, in support of Malloe's high-handed talent projection, Trice did manage to scoop up an Arkansas State fumble and lumber 72 yards for a touchdown.

Yet Tryon, really?

Recently, new Husky leader Kalen DeBoer disclosed how limited video footage exists for some of the Husky players he inherited, making it difficult for the new head coach and his staff to adequately assess all of the returning talent up and down the roster.

Still, there's got to be plenty of video of Brice the opportunist enjoying his 72-yard moment of glory.

Less than two months to spring practice, we're offering up any insight we might have in a series of stories on every UW scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's starting experience, if applicable, and provide a logical timeline for him in earning a future first-team assignment or simply retaining one.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football start for everyone in purple and gold, including the Huskies' No. 8.

A healthy Zion Tupuola-Fetui should reclaim one of the Husky edge-rushing jobs. That leaves the bookend outside linebacker position up for grabs among Sav'ell Smalls, Jeremiah Martin, Jordan Lolohea and Trice.

One of the issues with Lake's dismal 4-8 team was a lack of pressure coming off the edge. ZTF was in recovery from an Achilles tear and surgery. Trice was in development. Cooper McDonald is in now at San Diego State.

DeBoer and his staff need to keep ZTF healthy, build the defense around him and turn him loose. Equally important, they've got to find a disruptive running mate or two to take advantage of all the attention that certainly will be showered on the orange-haired one and flourish on the other side.

UW Starter or Not: If Trice is the second coming of Joe Tryon, hand him the job right now. He's logged two starts. Give him another 12 or 13 and let's see if Malloe, now at UCLA, has a future as a prognosticator.

