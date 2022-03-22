The Nevada offensive lineman could win a starting job at any number of positions.

Amid all of the angst directed at last season's University of Washington's offensive line — over its inability to dominate, Jaxson Kirkland's costly injury and the continual manpower shuffle at left guard — Troy Fautanu was a rare positive.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound sophomore from Henderson, Nevada, replaced the hobbled Kirkland as the starter at left tackle for a pair of midseason outings and the Huskies won both times.

Drawing a double-take when he took the field, Fautanu moved over and started at left guard against Washington State in the Apple Cup, getting the call over previous starters Julius Buelow and Ulumoo Ale.

If anything was to be drawn from all of this, the versatile, young lineman showed he was no longer willing to just sit and wait to become a permanent fixture on the UW O-line, that he was ready to jump in right now.

As new coach Kalen DeBoer sorts through all of his inherited manpower, he needs a new left tackle should Kirkland be unable to gain clearance to return as he intends, a left guard who won't give up the job and a new center to replace the graduated Luke Wattenberg.

As athletic and flexible as he is, Fautanu might be a candidate for each of these Husky openings, anything to get him on to the field on a steady basis.

5 Gallery 5 Images

With spring practice a week away, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 55 on offense.

Fautana enters his fourth season in the UW program and he's ready to take on much more than fill-in duty.

He's overcome foot surgery early on to offer a glimpse of the player he was advertised as a highly regarded recruit who decided on Washington over USC, UCLA and Utah.

He's added more than 50 pounds to what was a long and lean frame when he first arrived at the UW.

He's shown plenty of feistiness, too. In spring practice a year ago, he threw down much-decorated inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, who was coming off a second-team All-Pac-12 season, and pinned him to the ground as other appreciative offensive lineman circled and directed a series of catcalls at the overpowered defender.

Let Troy's ascension begin.

UW Starter or Not: While the Husky program essentially fell off in 2021, Fautanu took his game forward, getting on the field more than before, starting for the first time and starting at two different positions. There's no reason to think he won't win a starting job for DeBoer in the upcoming season. We just don't know where.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven