Fautanu Played Well, Got Hurt, Got Rewarded — He'll Take 1 Out of 3

The Husky offensive tackle was named Pac-12 lineman of the week.
Troy Fautanu wasn't making any speeches or taking any sweeping bows after being named Pac-12 lineman of the week.

The University of Washington offensive tackle hemmed and hawed when asked about it and sort of begrudgingly accepted the award bestowed upon him, 

He was one of three Huskies singled out by the conference for their performances in last Saturday's 39-28 victory over Michigan State, joined by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, who were chosen offensive and freshman players of the week, respectively.

"I'm my hardest critic," Fautanu said. "I feel like I could have played a better game, honestly. Getting offensive lineman of the week is cool and all, but I promise you it wasn't individual effort. We were all out there blocking everybody."

So serious and humble about what he does between the lines, the 6-foot-4, 312-pound sophomore from Henderson, Nevada, almost acted like he wanted to give the accolade back.

"Regardless of who it was who was out there, we were out there to play our game," Fautanu said. "At the end of the day, the stats said zero sacks and it wasn't just me who who did that. It was the other four next to me, too."

And his final verdict?

"I guess I got lucky, man," he said. "I guess I got lucky."

Possibly the Huskies' most versatile lineman, Fautanu faces the distinct possibility of shifting over to offensive guard for this week's game against Stanford should Jaxson Kirkland receive clearance to make his season debut. It doesn't phase him one bit. He's played there before. 

"Coach [Scott] Huff does a really good job of being able to have us play more than one position," he said. "So I'm ready to plug and play."

There was some irony to Fautanu being saluted as the conference's top lineman, on either side of the ball, because he had to be helped from the field assisted by trainers early in the fourth quarter after some sort of physical mishap. He still was able to return a short time later and finish the game.

Again, it was no big deal to him. Yet on this topic, Fautanu showed his sense of humor, sort of a gallows' humor, as he explained the circumstances.

He was zone blocking when the Michigan State defensive end opposite him slanted inward and Fautanu felt his shoulder get caught in the contact and give way a little. 

"It felt a little weird, it came out a little bit — nothing too crazy," Fautanu said, straight-faced. "Just a little dislocated shoulder; no, I'm kidding. Part of football, man."

 

