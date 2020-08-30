Tryon Gives Up UW Eligibility, Puts His Name in Next Year's NFL Draft

Joe Tryon, unwilling to wait for University of Washington football to resume during the pandemic, will give up his final two seasons of college eligibility and make himself available for the NFL draft, the school announced Saturday night.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound outside linebacker from Renton, Washington, is considered a possible first-round pick. Local reports indicate he has obtained an agent.

"Mannn,, it's something u gotta to experience to understand," he tweeted.

Tryon comes off a sensational sophomore season in which he was a pass-rushing disruptor and honored as a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Momentum was building for the Husky defender as Phil Steele football magazine named him as a preseason first-team All-America choice this summer. He was one of three players for the Huskies to earn such elite status, joining cornerback Elijah Molden and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.

Tryon was considered an integral part of a UW defense still expected to be a dominant unit whenever the Pac-12 permits teams to play again.

The conference postponed the fall season on August 11, delaying it to January at the earliest. It was felt at the time that some UW players might transfer or go directly to the pros early because of the disruption.

Tryon, who originally committed to Washington State before receiving and accepting an offer from the Huskies, also was involved in the Pac-12 player movement that asked for several concessions.

