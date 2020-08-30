SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Tryon Gives Up UW Eligibility, Puts His Name in Next Year's NFL Draft

Dan Raley

Joe Tryon, unwilling to wait for University of Washington football to resume during the pandemic, will give up his final two seasons of college eligibility and make himself available for the NFL draft, the school announced Saturday night.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound outside linebacker from Renton, Washington, is considered a possible first-round pick. Local reports indicate he has obtained an agent. 

"Mannn,, it's something u gotta to experience to understand," he tweeted.

Tryon comes off a sensational sophomore season in which he was a pass-rushing disruptor and honored as a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Momentum was building for the Husky defender as Phil Steele football magazine named him as a preseason first-team All-America choice this summer. He was one of three players for the Huskies to earn such elite status, joining cornerback Elijah Molden and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.

Tryon was considered an integral part of a UW defense still expected to be a dominant unit whenever the Pac-12 permits teams to play again.

The conference postponed the fall season on August 11, delaying it to January at the earliest. It was felt at the time that some UW players might transfer or go directly to the pros early because of the disruption. 

Tryon, who originally committed to Washington State before receiving and accepting an offer from the Huskies, also was involved in the Pac-12 player movement that asked for several concessions. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Names to Know: Three Impactful Freshmen to Watch

Husky Maven's Tiana Cole breaks down a trio of freshmen standouts to keep an eye on in our new weekly segment Names to Know.

Tiana Cole

by

AimeeAllen

Impact Statement: Ohio State Lands Top DL; UW's Chances of Landing Tuimoloau Improve

The Huskies have drawn even or have taken the lead in the recruitment for JT Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic High school's and SI All-American defensive tackle.

Mike Martin

by

Tiana.Cole

Lute Olson Set the Bar High for Huskies and Rest of League to Follow

The former University of Arizona basketball coach died this week at 85. He wasn't afraid to come into Seattle and try to take a player or two.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Would You Buy a Car From Nick Saban? How Don James Made Him Become a Coach

The story of the Alabama leader's introduction to football coaching ties back to his insistent Kent State head coach.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ohio State Tried Everything It Could to Hire Don James Away from Washington

The legendary coach's wife recounts the time the Buckeyes came calling and offered him a chance to return home and fulfill a dream.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

In Limited Reps, Ex-Husky Jacob Eason Making Strides in Colts' Camp

The rookie quarterback and fifth-round draft pick from Washington shows off athleticism that surprised even the Indianapolis general manager.

Dan Raley

Big Picture: Washington's Inside Linebacker Recruiting and Depth Chart

Husky Maven's Mike Martin takes an in-depth look at the inside linebacker position and what to expect in the coming season.

Mike Martin

Choosing a UW Starting Lineup: Breakout Wide Receiver is Hard to Find

In the history of Husky football, breakout receivers have been few and far between.

Dan Raley

by

Artwill79

Pass the Turkey and Football: Report says Big Ten Mulling Thanksgiving Return

If Midwest teams fast-track a football season after postponing it for next month, the Pac-12 surely would follow, wouldn't it?

Dan Raley

Tour the Office that Belonged to a Washington Football Coaching Legend

The football coach has been gone for seven years now, but his illustrious career is on display at the family residence.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley