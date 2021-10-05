Tryon-Shoyinka's Pair of Sacks Top NFL Husky Outings

While their alma mater struggles to get it done, former University of Washington players Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Vita Vea and Byron Murphy were NFL highlight-reel candidates supplying disruptive plays over the weekend.

On national TV on Sunday night, the 6-foot-5, 259-pound Tryon-Shoyinka and Vea, a super strong 6-foot-4, 347-pound behemoth, teamed up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to show how you create a direct path to the quarterback.

Vea, possibly the most difficult NFL defensive tackle to block these days, steamrollered a pair of New England blockers, driving them well off the line to create an open lane for Tryon-Shoyinka, who flattened Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Tryon-Shoyinka, in fact, registered a pair of sacks — the first of his brief but budding pro football career — in the Bucs' 19-17 victory as he continues to exhibit star power at the next level.

In Los Angeles, Murphy, the ex-Husky cornerback who was coming off a two-interception, 1-touchdown outing against Jacksonville rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, picked on somebody a little older, stealing one of Matthew Stafford's passes for the Arizona Cardinals.

In the same game, Murphy's former UW secondary teammate Taylor Rapp, a Rams safety, continues to be a tackling machine, finishing with 12 against Arizona, giving him 35 in four games.

Elsewhere, John Ross came off the inactive list and made his New York Giants debut with 3 receptions for 77 yards and a score in a 27-21 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints. He caught a 52-yard TD strike from Daniel Jones for the first points of the game in the second quarter.

Curiously, the Miami Dolphins, after declaring that ex-Husky Myles Gaskin was their No. 1 tailback, barely used him in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home. Gaskin was limited to 2 carrie for 3 yards. Salvon Ahmed, another former UW runner, was treated no better, drawing 3 carries that gained a single yard.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven