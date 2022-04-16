UW Fresh Start (No. 99): Tuitele Forced to Watch as Huskies Rebuild D-Line

Like others, the defensive tackle had his 2021 season end against Oregon. He's coming back.

During spring football practice, Faatui Tuitele hustles from drill to drill alongside his fellow University of Washington defensive linemen, racing with the others to reach the next spot.

Unfortunately, he has to do this with the help of a scooter which he rides furiously while wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

As his teammates try to impress the Kalen DeBoer coaching staff, the 6-foot-3, 308-pound sophomore from Honolulu, Hawaii, is stuck in injury purgatory at least for the month of April.

Should Tuitele want his new coaches to know what he's all about in the trenches, his only recourse now is to pull up his game highlights against Arkansas State and Oregon State and show them how he separated opposing players from the football.

He's merely a spectator, waiting to get well, unable to make any progress.

Faatui Tuitele UW Highlights 8 Gallery 8 Images

With spring practice at the halfway mark, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 99, only his is on hold.

Tuitele had a 2021 season similar to a number of people who shared his locker room — it ended abruptly with the Oregon game. Jimmy Lake and John Donovan coached their final UW games that weekend, fired for reasons ranging from performance issues to Lake's sideline player shove. Linebacker MJ Tafisi quit immediately following the 26-16 loss to the Ducks, apparently upset with his lack of playing time on that gray day.

After starting four of nine games, the big defensive lineman was done for the season amid all the turmoil that evolved from the Oregon game, his departure going unnoticed amid Lake's suspension and eventual firing.

Tuitele, while playing a lot less than starters Tuli Letuligasenoa and the since departed Taki Taimani, finished tied for the team lead in sacks with true freshman Voi Tunuufi, both picking up 3.

Against Arkansas State, Tuitele stripped the ball from the quarterback's hands, leaving it bouncing free for teammate Bralen Trice to scoop up and chug 72 yards for a score.

At Oregon State, Tuitele broke through and knocked the loose from the Beavers QB, leaving it for Taimani to recover on the bounce and return it just short of the end zone.

Should his new coaches do a background check on him, Tuitele's UW record will show he's appeared in 17 games, starting five times, with his other game-opening assignment coming against Utah in 2020 when he was a redshirt freshman.

He has 13 career tackles, 11 coming last season. He needs to get healthy, build some more momentum and add to his total. And park that scooter somewhere.

UW Starter or Not: Tuitele has showed he can be a playmaker with his strip sacks. He's started a handful of times over two seasons. However, All-Pac-12 honorable-mention selection Tuli Letuligasenoa and the promising Kuao Peihopa appear firmly entrenched this spring at the two No. 1 defensive tackle slots while he continues to convalesce. Once he gets cleared to play again, Tuitele should aim to return to the rotation, push the other guys for meaningful snaps but he'll likely remain a backup and be content to supply another strip sack or two.

