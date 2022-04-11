UW Fresh Start (No. 90): Bright Spot in Bad Season, Tunuufi Ready to Do More

The defensive tackle was the Huskies' best true freshman in 2021.

Unlike his football persona, Voi Tunuufi leans to the shy side when dealing with the media. Listening to questions, he continually rocks back and forth. Answering them, he tends to look straight down.

Between the lines, however, Tunuufi gets in everyone's face and chooses to be an absolute nuisance.

During the University of Washington's 4-8 implosion of a season, where so many players underperformed, this not-so-timid 6-foot-1, 275-pound defensive tackle from the Salt Lake City suburbs was somebody to celebrate.

Tunuufi was the only one of 15 true freshmen who played regularly, appearing in 11 games. He and quarterback Sam Huard were the only newcomers who started games. Tunuufi did it twice.

Had the UW given out such an award, he would have been the team's newcomer of the year. He finished tied with fellow defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele, a four-game starter, for the team lead in sacks with three.

Tunuufi's biggest accomplishment might have been what he didn't do -- he didn't give up on the Huskies. Fellow Utahans Taki Taimani and MJ Tafisi bolted from the program for Oregon and Utah State, respectively, but the young guy resisted any temptation to join them going out the door.

"I had a lot of people in my ear, but once I signed that paper a year ago I was fully committed," Tunuufi said.

With spring practice underway, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 90 on defense.

The new staff noticed right off that Tunuufi is one of the UW's potential playmakers and possibly a star in the making. While a little undersized coming out of a stance, he brings everything else necessary to be an elite player.

"He's got explosion, he's quick, he's twitched up, he's strong," said Inoke Breckterfield, the new Husky defensive-line coach. "He's different than most, but he's got enough to hold the point of attack."

Tunuufi, in fact, is so promising as a defender the UW might be inclined to create a customized role for him up front just to turn him loose.

Breckterfield, as people have been reminded over and over, helped develop a similarly sized Aaron Donald into an overly disruptive player when they were together at the University of Pittsburgh and now for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Momentary media shyness might be an ordeal for Tunuufi. Confidence is not a problem at all. He's different in how he plays and he knows it.

"My attributes are quite different than a normal defensive lineman," he said. "I just try to do what I can."

UW Starter or Not: Tunuufi started against Arizona and Oregon so a game-opening assignment won't be something new for him. Against Stanford, he came off the bench and sacked the quarterback twice. So he's productive either way. DeBoer's staff is searching for all the playmakers it can find on the roster, especially on the defensive front, which was way too generous the past two seasons with rushing yards. Tunuufi easily could start or he will play a lot rotating in.

