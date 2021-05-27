TV times and Networks Unveiled for 5 Husky Games

Info for the remaining seven UW contests will be revealed one to two weeks ahead of kickoff.

Broadcast times for five University of Washington football games have been revealed, by the Pac-12 Conference and at least three of them involve night games.

The Huskies will open the season on September 4 at home against Montana in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

A week later, the entire nation will be watching the UW Michigan play at the Big House in Ann Arbor, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 PT in Seattle) and ABC cameras following the action.

In week 3, the Huskies will host Arkansas State at Husky Stadium, with kickoff set for 1:15 p.m. and the game broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

On Friday, October 22, the UW travels to Arizona for a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. PT. In addition, ESPN or ESPN2 will end up televising Pac-12 games on three consecutive Fridays, also showing Stanford at Arizona on October 8 and California at Oregon on October 15.

On Nov. 26, another Friday, the Huskies will host the Apple Cup and Washington State in a game that be shown on FOX or FSN1, with kickoff slated for either at 1, 1:30 or 5 p.m. FOX also will show three Pac-12 games on Fridays, airing Utah at Stanford on November 5 and Colorado at Utah on November 26, the latter contest forming a doubleheader with the Apple Cup.

UW football games against California, at Oregon State, against UCLA, at Stanford, against Oregon, against Arizona State and at Colorado are still to be determined with network broadcasts and kickoff times.

While TV selections for the first few weeks of the 2021 season have been made, as well as all Thursday and Friday games throughout the season, all remaining TV game selections and start times, starting with week four (Saturday, September 25) and running through the final week of the regular season (Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27) will be made 12 or six days in advance.

ESPN will televise Pac-12 football games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC, while FOX Sports will air its games on FOX or FS1.

