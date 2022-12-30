Skip to main content

Two Last Looks at the Huskies' Glorious Alamo Bowl Outing

We offer a postgame video and a photo gallery to recap the UW's 27-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu is living and breathing proof that it's not easy being a University of Washington football player, even when you're on the winning side of things.

We followed him from the football field inside to the locker room, with the 6-foot-4, 312-pound sophomore limping every step of the way after he and his Husky teammates toppled the Texas Longhorns 27-20 on Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl.

Fautanu, a second-team All-Pac-12 selection who will return in 2023 rather than put his name in the NFL draft this April, was in a jovial mood even while being physically spent.

He and the rest of the veteran Husky offensive line had kept quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of harm's way with the Longhorns, preventing anything close to a Texas sack.

REMEMBER THE ALAMO

The University of Washington football team came away only with pleasant memories of this bowl game after beating Texas 27-20.
Trice and Trophy
10
Gallery
10 Images

As he got close to the UW locker room, you could hear the Prince song "Purple Rain" blasting out of the dressing area, which is a postgame ritual for this team following a victory. 

Fautanu, who might need a few months to let all the aches and pains settle down following a comprehensive yet highly satisfying 11-2 season, heard the suggestion that he and the Huskies have so much momentum they should still be playing

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CFP anyone?

"Twenty twenty-three, baby!" Fautanu shouted before disappearing into the enclosed Husky mayhem of towels, ice bags, box lunches and street clothes.

For a final look at the Huskies' Alamo Bowl victory, check out the attached photo gallery. To see Fautanu slowly go from point A to B, watch the above video.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Kalen DeBoer took some time for himself before Thursday night's Alamo Bowl game against Texas.
Football

6 Uninterrupted Minutes in the Pregame World of Kalen Deboer

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. confer during the Alamo Bowl.
Football

DeBoer Says 11-2 Huskies Can Be Even Better — 'That's the Scary Thing'

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. shares his Alamo Bowl moment with his mother, Takisha.
Football

Perseverance Runs in Penix Family as Parents Drive 16 Hours to See Alamo Bowl

By Dan Raley
The UW's Rome Odunze hauls one in over Anthony Cook.
Football

Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl

By Dan Raley
UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell shares insights with freshman safety Tristan Dunn.
Football

4 Young Husky Defensive Players on the Verge of Moving Up

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. and Kalen DeBoer confer on the sideline.
Football

More UW Records Could Fall as Penix Embraces his First Bowl Game

By Dan Raley
Quinn Ewers is Texas' starting quarterback, at least for now.
Football

Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies

By Dan Raley
The UW and Texas meet in the Alamodome in the Alamo Bowl.
Football

Huskies Find Themselves in a Good Bowl, Looking for an Upbeat Finish

By Dan Raley