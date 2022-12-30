Two Last Looks at the Huskies' Glorious Alamo Bowl Outing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu is living and breathing proof that it's not easy being a University of Washington football player, even when you're on the winning side of things.

We followed him from the football field inside to the locker room, with the 6-foot-4, 312-pound sophomore limping every step of the way after he and his Husky teammates toppled the Texas Longhorns 27-20 on Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl.

Fautanu, a second-team All-Pac-12 selection who will return in 2023 rather than put his name in the NFL draft this April, was in a jovial mood even while being physically spent.

He and the rest of the veteran Husky offensive line had kept quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of harm's way with the Longhorns, preventing anything close to a Texas sack.

As he got close to the UW locker room, you could hear the Prince song "Purple Rain" blasting out of the dressing area, which is a postgame ritual for this team following a victory.

Fautanu, who might need a few months to let all the aches and pains settle down following a comprehensive yet highly satisfying 11-2 season, heard the suggestion that he and the Huskies have so much momentum they should still be playing

CFP anyone?

"Twenty twenty-three, baby!" Fautanu shouted before disappearing into the enclosed Husky mayhem of towels, ice bags, box lunches and street clothes.

