UAB Transfer Turns In Paperwork, Officially Joins Husky Roster

Kris Moll has more college linebacker starts, 21, than any other UW player.

New University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer couldn't throw a traditional spring game in April because he didn't have enough inside linebackers and running backs available.

This week, the Huskies moved one step closer to filling in the manpower holes by officially adding linebacker Kris Moll, a two-time, first-team All-Conference USA selection from UAB, or Alabama-Birmingham, to the roster.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Moll, with pandemic provisions, will play a sixth season of college football for the UW.

A Miami resident, he signed a financial-aid agreement and will join the team later this summer, with the season opener against Kent State just three months away.

In beefing up the second row, Moll gives the Huskies a fifth player who has served as a linebacker starter on the college level and a second transfer for the position group, joining Cam Bright, formerly of Pittsburgh and another sixth-year player.

Moll and Bright, who could play side by side at times, have started 21 and 20 games, respectively, giving them more experience than any returning Husky linebacker.

At UAB, Moll piled up 235 tackles, including 27.5 for loss and 13 sacks. He also played in the secondary, drawing snaps at safety and nickelback, which could make him a candidate for DeBoer's new Husky hybrid position, which is a combo linebacker and safety.

.

Junior Edefuan Ulofoshio, recovering from a knee injury and not expected back until the upcoming season is in progress, has 12 starts over three seasons on his UW ledger.

Sophomore Carson Bruener opened the final five Husky games of last season to get his career started. In his starting debut, he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his 16-tackle, sack-and-a-half, forced-fumble performance in a 20-13 win at Stanford.

Bright received a similar reward, as ACC Defensive Player of the Week in 2020, after he collected 10 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble in a 23-10 victory over Syracuse.

The Huskies also have a previous starter in sophomore Daniel Heimuli, who opened against Arkansas State and Arizona last fall, and another well utilized player in sophomore Alphonzo Tuputala, who's played in 13 games while battling injuries. The UW also added California junior-college transfer Demario King to the linebacker mix though he played mostly safety at his two-year school.

If anything, the Huskies have moved closer to throwing a spring game next year.

