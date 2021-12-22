Malloe Latest in Pipeline of UW Players, Coaches Ending Up at UCLA

Seeing Ikaika Malloe in powder blue is probably going to take everyone some time to get used to it.

On Wednesday, UCLA officially announced the hiring of the popular University of Washington assistant coach and player, bringing in the most recent Husky outside linebacker coach to fill the spot of another former UW assistant, Johnny Nansen.

Malloe was out of work exactly 24 days after he wasn't retained by new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer. He'll become UCLA's outside linebacker coach and a trusted recruiter.

The Hawaiian native, who spent a decade at the UW on the coaching staff and starting at linebacker and safety, represents just the latest in a series of personnel moves that involve football people leaving Montlake for Westwood.

A year ago, UW freshman quarterback Ethan Garbers entered the transfer portal and turned up at UCLA where he's now the backup quarterback.

Former Husky quarterback Colson Yankoff left Seattle a few years earlier and now has a different position with the Bruins as a receiver.

Linebacker Ale Kaho was a signed UW recruit before asking out of his commitment, heading to Alabama and winding up with the Bruins this season.

One-time Husky quarterback and Rose Bowl hero Marques Tuiasosopo went from UW strength coach to UCLA graduate assistant coach and tight-ends coach to UW quarterbacks coach and interim coach and back to UCLA as quarterbacks coach.

One-time Husky linebacker Jim Mora became the UCLA head coach and took then UW defensive-backs coach Demetrice Martin with him as part of his new Bruins staff.

His dad, Jim Mora Sr., did the reverse, going from UCLA linebackers coach to UW defensive coordinator for Don James' first staff.

Of course, one-time UCLA quarterback and Rose Bowl MVP Rick Neuheisel spent four years as the Husky coach and got fired before winding up as the Bruins coach for four years ... and getting fired.

Malloe, however, has more time invested in the UW than any of the others, was well-liked by fans and players alike, even during this recent program downturn, but has been forced to uproot himself and his family to Los Angeles. He'll gladly go where the paycheck is.

He and the other recently displaced Husky coaches, even Jimmy Lake, will tell you that it's all part of the business, where allegiances and addresses can shift on you when you least expect it.

Yet there have been more guys traveling that 1,200 miles from Seattle to L.A. than to any other Pac-12 destination.

