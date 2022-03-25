UCLA Transfer Agude Chooses Miami Over UW and Oregon

The Bruins linebacker reportedly was looking for a place maximize NIL opportunities.

Mitchell Agude, the wayward UCLA linebacker looking for a new school, won't be joining the University of Washington football team or staying on the West Coast.

On Friday afternoon, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior from Corona, California, announced he will transfer to Miami rather than Oregon or the UW.

Agude decided he wanted to play somewhere else after two seasons Riverside Community College and two more with Chip Kelly's program at UCLA.

So he chose Mario Cristobal, like Kelly a former Ducks coach, and will head to South Beadch.

He reportedly was seeking someplace where he could benefit the most from name, image and likeness opportunities, according to several news outlets, beginning with BruinsZone.

Agude wasn't heavily recruited coming out of Riverside CC, choosing the Bruins over Maryland, San Jose State and South Alabama.

He started 15 of 19 career games for UCLA and was named second-team All-Pac-12 this past season. He finished with 64 tackles last fall, including 6.5 for lost yards and 2 sacks. He also forced 4 fumbles and recovered 1, and had 3 pass break-ups.

While appearing in all 12 games for the 8-4 Bruins, Agude's least productive performance came at the UW in a game in which UCLA won 24-17. He played only briefly and had no tackles. It was his lone outing in which he didn't register at least 2 tackles.

Agude visited Seattle on the weekend of March 4-6 and was photographed in a Husky uniform, standing in the locker room and in the stadium, at one point posing with an umbrella.

