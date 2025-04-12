Uiagalelei Is Hard to Pronounce, Easy to See Making Plays for UW
Face it, the previous guy who wore No. 11 on defense for the University of Washington football team had a name that was a whole lot easier to pronounce than the newcomer who fills out that jersey now.
We've gone from six seasons of Alphonzo Tuputala to five practices of Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei.
Broken it down, it's Toop-a-tall-a to Oo-ee-unga-la-lay.
Outside of the phonics test, though, there's not too much difference between the former and the current Husky defenders.
Jedd Fisch's coaching staff has considered them both guys you can put just about anywhere on the Husky defense.
Well, maybe not at cornerback.
With Tuputala, the Huskies used him at inside linebacker, outside linebacker and edge rusher last season as the coaches tried to get the maximum production out of a tough-nosed player and maybe even helped make him more NFL desirable.
With Uiagalelei, an Arizona transfer, they have him down in a stance at defensive tackle or standing tall as an edge rusher in spring drills so far, with him always part of the UW's five-man defensive front that will be used a lot.
"I look at myself as a D-lineman in general." he said. "Put me anywhere on the D-line and I'll make a play."
This new guy was a 12-game starter for Arizona last year and opened 18 games spread over three seasons almost exclusively playing on the edge. He brings a career 68 tackles and 4.5 sacks to the Huskies.
He considered following Fisch to Seattle a year ago, but stayed put in Tucson because he and his veteran core of teammates thought they could continue their 10-3 success of 2023 with a new coach -- and they couldn't.
Once the Wildcats put a wrap on a less than satisfying 4-8 season, Uiagalelei started looking around and decided he would rejoin his former defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi at the UW.
"I always knew Kaufusi was here for me," he said. "That's a good person to always rely on."
Uiagalelei, with his somewhat streamlined 6-foot-4, 280-pound physique, is two inches taller and 50 pounds heavier than Tuputala while sometimes playing the same role.
Yet he's a man of fewer words than his jersey No. 11 predecessor, though he makes your ears perk up every once in awhile with the way he confidently puts something.
For instance, ask him about Ryan Walters' defense, which leans to more of an attacking style than what the Huskies had last season.
"It's really exciting to see where we're heading," Uiagalelei said. "Once I learn it, it's game over. I'm going to go play free."
