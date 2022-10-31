Ulofoshio Back at Practice, Might Play Some Against Beavers

Edefuan Ulofoshio put on the pads for the first time on Monday and the University of Washington linebacker likely will return no later than the Oregon game, though coach Kalen DeBoer was cautionary in addressing the elite player's return.

Reality is the 6-foot, 235-pound junior hasn't played in a game and hadn't practiced in over a year until now, and it's going to take awhile for him to get back into football shape.

"You hear that, 'Oh, he's going to be ready to go,' " DeBoer said. "I think it's just a matter of he's still got to work through [that] this is the first time he's really moved around there in football movements. I would put him at week to week."

The Huskies had more players involved in practice than at any time since the new coaching staff took over, with a handful of players able to heal up over the just concluded bye week.

In fact, DeBoer expects to have his five original secondary starters ready to go in that capacity for Friday night's Oregon State game at Husky Stadium.

As for Ulofoshio, he's the final player inherited by the new coaches who hadn't put on a uniform at some point. He injured an arm last season at the end of a 24-17 loss to UCLA on Oct. 16 and then tore up a knee in winter workouts with the DeBoer staff.

Considering he's a former second-team All-Pac-12 selection and likely an NFL prospect, Ulofoshio has been a notable absence.

For certain, the next opponent knows him well.

Ulofoshio made his college debut in 2018 against Oregon State at Husky Stadium and forced a fumble on a kickoff on his first play, and later forced a fumble on another kickoff in the 42-23 victory.

In 2019, he came off the bench in Corvallis and turned in a 9-tackle, 1.5-sack performance in a 19-7 win that earned him Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Ulofoshio had 10 tackles and 4 pass break-ups against the Beavers in Seattle, a 27-21 victory.

Last season in Corvallis, the linebacker piled up 16 tackles, tow off his career best, in the 27-24 defeat.

"There may be a couple of ways we can use him to try to get him out there for a few snaps," DeBoer said. "I would hope the next week against Oregon we can for sure use him."

Asked for his first impressions after watching Ulofoshio participate in practice and move through some of the drills, the coach acknowledged that the Husky linebacker is indeed gifted.

"You can tell just the body type and everything," DeBoer said. "You don't realize he hasn't really trained like the rest of the team has, but you tell the way he moves, just his body and his size, there's a confidence, I think, certain guys move with and that he certainly has. To have him out there is great for his psyche but also our team's."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3