HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

UW Football Primer: Translated, Ulofoshio Means Husky Stardom

Dan Raley

Edefuan Ulofoshio is the definition of an accomplished inside linebacker: aggressive mindset, exceptional footspeed, superior athleticism.

He also has definitions.

Acting almost as if he were a museum tour guide, the 6-foot, 234-pound defender generously offered the back story to a exhibit well worth examining on the University of Washington football team.

Himself.

In making the biggest jump of any player up the 2019 roster, Ulofoshio went from, in this order, redshirt freshman walk-on to late-season starter to celebratory scholarship recipient. 

As he picked up more minutes, people wanted to know whatever they could about him.

Ulofoshio, of Nigerian descent by way of Anchorage, Alaska, and Las Vegas, was only too happy to oblige. 

Translated, his first name means "the sun has risen."

His surname is even better: "not afraid of war."

Now ready to battle on a warm day, Ulofoshio could become the backbone of the Huskies' second row. It is hoped he can help turned the defense's weakest link last season into a pillar of strength when play resumes.

Without him, the first-unit ILBs took a conservative approach, waiting for plays to come to them. Ulofoshio offers a much different brand of play, using his ability to run well to press the issue. 

Coming out of high school, he wasn't heavily recruited and had scholarship offers from Northern Arizona and Robert Morris. He want much more than that. He was willing to enroll at Washington without a financial guarantee and prove himself. 

"Honestly, I just bet on myself," he said. "I just thought I could do it."

Not afraid of war.

In the ninth game last season, Ulofoshio pulled considerable time against Utah and showed that he belonged. 

He came off the bench to play most of the next game at Oregon State and rang up nine tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. His performance brought him Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

His Corvallis showing also earned him a starting job for the rest of the season against Colorado, Washington State and Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. 

"Honestly, it was me doing my job and playing with my teammates," he said of the Oregon State ignition point. "I didn't even know how good I did until after the game and everybody was high-fiving me. I was like, 'Hey, we all won here.' "

Following the Vegas Bowl, where his family resides, Ulofoshio entered a team meeting called by his new coach Jimmy Lake, who singled him out in front of his teammates.

Lake excitedly recited the high points of Ulofoshio's fledgling career and announced the linebacker would be paid for his services from now on. 

The room exploded in celebration, with teammates jumping all around him and pounding him on the back. He saw this reward as something to take the financial strain off his parents. He seeks much bigger aggrandizement. 

"I would be upset if getting a scholarship was the whole highlight of my college career," Ulofoshio said. "I have bigger goals and bigger aspirations."

Definitely not afraid of war.

SUMMARY: This confident player has talent well suited for the UW's second row, but just three starts to show. He's just getting started.

GRADE (1 to 5): Ulofoshio gets a 3.5 initially because he still hasn't played much but he gets a bump because there is no substitute for fast feet. If he can keep his warrior mentality intact, he should have a huge career. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekend Recruiting Wrap: Huskies Extend Offer to Local TE, Pursuing Several DBs

Even with the nation under quarantine, Washington football coach Jimmy Lake remains busy with his recruiting duties, handing out offers to Husky targets.

Mike Martin

Mississippi Slip: Leach, What Were You Thinking?

Former Washington State football coach creates his first controversy at Mississippi State. It won't be his last.

Dan Raley

Huskies' Harris Impresses Draft Talent Scouts With Feet, Confidence

Analysts say Huskies center likely a mid-round pick who can carve out nice pro career.

Dan Raley

Defensive Back U? The Huskies Dare You to Throw on Them

Washington does many things well on the football field, but defending the pass is its forte. See where it ranks among the nation's best in producing defensive backs.

Dan Raley

The CEO's CEO: Chuck Nelson Runs Things the Don James Way

Former All-America placekicker runs Washington Athletic Club the way his football coach headed up the Huskies.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny and Plunkett Dueled on National TV

Washington quarterback came off the bench at Stanford to make things interesting once more.

Dan Raley

by

SUChieftains

Living in the Epicenter: S-I Writer Describes Personal Connection to Outbreak

Jogging past a neighborhood retirement home in Kirkland, Washington, Greg Bishop had no way of knowing what was unfolding just a mile from his residence.

Dan Raley

New Normal: UW Coaches, Players Deal With Being House-Bound

Meetings, weight lifting and movies fill up everyone's time as they wait for a return to normalcy, unsure how long that will take.

Dan Raley

Atlanta Final Four Never Had a Chance Against the Pandemic

It's a lost weekend in the Southern city without college basketball crowning a champion for the first time since 1939. S-I's Pat Forde tries to ease pain with a look back.

Dan Raley

Running Back U: All Signs Point to the SEC and Its Hierarchy

NFL doesn't value runners like it used to, but there's still something advantageous to having a great ground-gainer.

Dan Raley