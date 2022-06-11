Ulofoshio Graduates from UW, But He's Just Getting Started

The high-achiever Husky linebacker expects to be a doctor some day.

Edefuan Ulofoshio, a student of medical anthropology and hitting running backs with no apologies, earned his college degree on Saturday and shared this satisfying milestone with his social-media following.

"University of Washington Graduate. Has a great ring to it!" he tweeted.

A pre-med student, Ulofoshio received his undergraduate degree in a Saturday ceremony held on the floor of Husky Stadium where he's played football for four seasons.

So what's next for him?

He's expressed an interest in becoming a doctor who immerses himself in countries lacking medical resources.

Ulofoshio always will continue to see doctors and trainers overseeing his recovery from a knee injury suffered in winter conditioning drills.

Oh yeah, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior from Las Vegas and previously Anchorage, Alaska, has two seasons of Husky football eligibility. He's gone from walk-on player (who pays his own way through school) to starter to scholarship player to second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Ulofoshio likely will continue down an extremely busy path, first getting healthy before juggling his athletic and scholastic interests once more. He'll have to go to class of some sort in order to continue playing football.

He's planning on returning sometime during this upcoming fall season, maybe playing for the UW in 2023, as well, and at some point entering the NFL draft.

Medical school fits in his schedule somewhere, probably once he's exhausted his linebacker aspirations, or maybe he doubles up on his commitment to football and academics.

Even though he's far from done, Ulofoshio has much to be proud of and others will see him as the ultimate high achiever.

