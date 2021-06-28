Eddie's High Regard Continues to Build: PPF Names Him 1st-Team All-American

The UW inside linebacker and cornerback teammate Trent McDuffie are recognized among the nation's best.

If the quest for individual honors among University of Washington football players was a horse race, Edefuan Ulofoshio just picked up a couple of lengths on teammate Jaxson Kirkland.

Pro Football Focus named Ulofoshio to its All-America team as a first-unit linebacker and selected Husky cornerback Trent McDuffie to its third team, but couldn't find a spot anywhere for Kirkland, an offensive tackle and a first-team pick in several other listings.

Ulofoshio's high regard seems to be widespread now as more and more people learn about the promising 6-foot-1, 240 sophomore from Anchorage, Alaska, by way of Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, the Husky inside linebacker and Kirkland were chosen as second-team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Again, Ulofoshio turned up at Washington as a walk-on player, became a starter by the end of his redshirt freshman season, earned a scholarship from Jimmy Lake and turned in a short by flawless 2020 season as a UW defensive leader, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Pro Football Focus has become enamored with the Husky playmaker, earlier promoting him as the top linebacker in the country. On its All-American team, PFF teams him with Mike Jones Jr., of LSU at the inside slots. Its glowing scouting report on Ulofoshio reads like this:

"He may have only seven career starts to his name, but the 2018 two-star walk-on has done enough to cement his place as one of the top off-ball linebackers in college football. Ulofoshio has yet to have a bad outing in his two years of game action at Washington, proving to be a consistent playmaker in every facet of play.

"Across 452 snaps since 2019, Ulofoshio has posted a grade above 82.0 against the run, as a pass-rusher and in coverage. No one else in the Power Five accomplished the feat in that span. His tackling is no issue, either, as he missed just five times across 93 career attempts, forming a 5.4% missed tackle rate that ranks third among Power Five linebackers."

McDuffie's ascension to national attention has been much more gradual, though the Husky coaches insist he was the top cornerback in the country when they signed him and say not much has changed since.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore from Westminster, California, takes a backseat to PFF's first-team cornerback selections in Derek Stingley Jr., of LSU and Sauce Gardner of Cincinnati, and its second-teamers in Eli Ricks of LSU and Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU.

The NFL draft boards have McDuffie rated higher than most of these guys currently.

Kirkland, of course, is considered the top offensive linemen in the Pac-12 and has been rated fourth and 10th overall as a first-rounder in recent NFL mock drafts.

