Ulofoshio's Knee Took a Hit, But Not His Reputation

The Husky linebacker, even in his idle state, still is receiving plenty of attention.

Edefuan Ulofoshio continues to rehabilitate a knee injured during winter workouts so he can return to the University of Washington football team this fall, this after recovering from an arm issue suffered last season that required surgery.

While his various limbs have been rearranged over the past nine months, Ulofoshio's reputation remains firmly intact.

On Wednesday, college football website On3 identified what it feels are the nation's top 10 linebackers and it put the Husky junior at No. 6, behind Clemson's Trenton Simpson, Oregon's Noah Sewell, North Carolina States' Drake Thomas, Ole Miss' Troy Brown and Colorado's Josh Chandler-Semedo.

The list ranks Ulofoshio ahead of Troy's Carlton Martial, Arkansas' Bumper Pool (yes, that's a real name), Notre Dame's Jack Kiser and LSU's Micah Baskerville, which, all in all, is a fairly star-studded group.

Ulofoshio is due for some good luck again after working so hard as a non-scholarship player to become an elite linebacker and then going through the back-to-back injuries.

A lot has changed for Ulofoshio since he last took the field in the Huskies' sixth game last season and was hurt near the end of a 24-17 loss to UCLA in Husky Stadium.

Consider that the 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior from Las Vegas has a new Husky coach in Kalen DeBoer and linebackers coach in William Inge who haven't seen him play in person, only on past UW game footage.

Ulofoshio has since changed jersey numbers, from 48 to 4, and hasn't had a chance to use it in a game or a practice.

Finally, the pre-med student is a college graduate as of last weekend, with plenty of time on his hands now to concentrate on football.

What Ulofoshio needs to do is get healthy and who knows what kind of accolades he'll receive.

