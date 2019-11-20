Edefuan Ulofoshio's Path to the UW

Edefuan Ulofoshio received two college football scholarship offers coming out of high school in Nevada. He could have been a Colonial or a Lumberjack.

Instead, he said no thanks to the smaller schools. Edefuan thought he could play in the Pac-12.

"I just bet on myself," said the inside linebacker from Las Vegas by way of Alaska.

Ulofoshio, one of five brothers, contacted every Pac-12 school and Washington invited him to join the program as a preferred walk-on (he offers details on the video). Wise move.

He's a big-play guy in the making. As a true freshman in 2018, he forced a fumble on his first college play--a kickoff against Oregon State. He forced another one on a kickoff later in the same game.

He played in the Apple Cup and the Rose Bowl, just enough to preserve his freshman eligibility.

Ulofoshio, whose last name in Nigerian aptly means "not afraid of war," has received increasing time for the Huskies in his second season in the program. He forced a fumble against Utah. He led the team in tackles at Oregon State with 9. He's expected to play a lot at Colorado on Saturday night. He might even start.

"I never really think of myself as a walk-on," he said. "Just being the best football player I can be."

He's a bright spot in a season that's been a bit deflating. Check out Ulofoshio in this video clip.