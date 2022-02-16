Ulumoo Ale Hopes to Benefit Like Others From UW Position Change

Three Huskies switched to the other side of the line and became NFL players.

Ulumoo Ale originally answered to "M.J." when he joined the University of Washington football team, but two years ago he informed school officials that his preference was to be identified by his given Samoan first name.

Last spring, the 6-foot-6 Ale showed up packing 365 pounds but he played the regular season at 355, either feeling too heavy before and wanting to be more mobile.

Over the past week, Ale took his No. 68 and moved to defensive tackle, leaving behind offensive left guard, where he started for 10 games over the past two seasons

What else can he possibly change?

The new Husky coaching staff is hoping Ale will go from an adequate blocker at times to a dominant player for its defensive front that badly needs an upgrade.

The coaches would like him to step up and solve what's been a nagging two-year problem for the UW's usually stout defense, where yards have been handed out like free Costco samples.

Ale, who weighs 40 to 80 pounds more than the returning players he will compete with for snaps, won't be the first Husky lineman to switch from one side of the ball to the other in the past decade.

The following are other UW big boys who went for a radical career change — each going in the opposite direction counter to Ale — and how they turned out:

Senio Kelemente

The Seattle native came to the Huskies as a defensive tackle and started four games in 2008, during the infamous 0-12 meltdown of a season lorded over by Ty Willingham. With a new coaching staff, Kelemente moved to offensive guard and then tackle, and he started 37 games over the next three seasons. It was a wise decision. He became a second-team All-Pac-12 selection, fifth-round NFL draft pick and, after a decade, he currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. He measures 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds, some 40 pounds more than he was as a UW freshman.

Kaleb McGary was a defensive lineman when he came to the UW. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Kaleb McGary

He spent his redshirt freshman season in 2014 as a Husky defensive tackle before moving to offensive tackle. Another good decision. As a UW blocker, he proceeded to start 47 games, was named first-team All-Pac-12 and won the Morris Trophy as the conference's top lineman. McGary was a first-round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons and just completed his third NFL season. He arrived at the UW packing a 6-foot-6, 291-pound frame and plays 15 pounds heavier now.

Will Dissly initially was a defensive lineman at the UW. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Will Dissly

The Bozeman, Montana, product spent two seasons as a Husky defensive end, or buck, and he made a start in 2015. He next shifted to tight end, where he earned 17 starts over two seasons and was named second-team All-Pac-12. This worked out well for him. Dissly was a fourth-round draft pick for the Seattle Seahawks and has started 36 of 41 games over four seasons, and he caught 76 passes for 900 yards and 9 touchdowns. He showed up at the UW as a 6-foot-4, 267-pound freshman and now plays two pounds lighter in the NFL.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven