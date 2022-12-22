Skip to main content

Understated As Can Be, McMillan Confirms He's Returning for 2023

The Husky wide receiver lets the world know with eight words.
No surprise video, no splashy graphic, just eight words.

On Thursday, wide receiver Jalen McMillan used a rather understated approach to let everyone know he would return to the University of Washington football team in 2023.

"I'm coming back for next year. Go huskies," he posted on Twitter, feeling no compulsion whatsoever to capitalize the H in his team name.

He was simply done with his decision, ready to move on to the Alamo Bowl game against Texas and then maybe seek another 1,000-yard receiving season.

Eight words and out.

With that disclosure, McMillan joined his quarterback Michael Penix Jr., edge rushers Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Bralen Trice, defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu as UW players with varying degrees of NFL potential, but potential just the same, choosing to use one more season of college football eligibility. 

All that's left is McMillan's bookend receiver — Rome Odunze — to declare his intentions.

McMillan, while leading the Huskies with 71 receptions, and ranking behind only Arizona's Jacob Cowing and Odunze in the Pac-12 with 5.92 catches per game, remains one of the most overlooked players at the FBS level.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound sophomore from Fresno, California, received no attention when the preseason listings came out. 

Even after adding 1,040 yards and 8 scores to his ample catch total, the best McMillan could do in terms of All-Pac-12 accolades handed out by the conference coaches was receive honorable-mention recognition. 

So he's coming back. Needing only eight words to let everyone know. Maybe working on a longer acceptance speech for another day. 

