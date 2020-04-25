HuskyMaven
Unpopular Opinion: 4th Round is Best-Case Scenario for Eason

Mike Martin

When Jacob Eason transferred to Washington, it was thought the Huskies were getting a top 10 quarterback. Given the capabilities of the Jimmy Lake-led defense, it was expected that Eason was going to help produce a top 10 team with a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

In terms of passing yardage, surprisingly, Eason had the third-best season for a UW quarterback. I say surprisingly because of the negativity surrounding the Huskies offense last season, where one might have thought it was pitiful. 

 People forget that Eason threw 23 touchdown passes, which was sixth all-time for a single season. 

The weight of Washington's season was on Eason.

In Indianapolis, he won't carry the weight of the franchise on his shoulders. That will go to newly signed Philip Rivers, who will serve as a mentor to Eason. 

The former Los Angeles Chargers QB can show Eason how he became one of the most durable players in NFL history.  Rivers can show Eason some toughness but, perhaps more importantly, some touch.  

Indianapolis knows that Eason is going to be a long-term project; poise in the pocket is one of the most difficult glitches to fix in a quarterback.  

Lack of composure primarily was why no NFL team was willing to dedicate first-round funds to training Eason to become the quarterback of the future.  Or second- or third-round pick.

Yes, Eason can sling the ball as few can.  He'll enter the NFL with a top 10 arm but directed to improve his composure.  The Colts have been saddled with fixing those issues while not ponying up for a first-round salary.  

