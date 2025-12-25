Unwrapping UW Football Gifts for the 2026 Team That Has Everything

It's Christmas morning and everyone is gathered around the tree and opening colorfully wrapped presents with great anticipation, and no one could be more excited about this moment than those vested in the University of Washington football team.

The Huskies really don't need a whole lot, having already received assurances that some very good things are about to happen to them in 2026.

At the recent LA Bowl under the palm trees, UW coach Jedd Fisch unabashedly forecast how he expects his third roster in Montlake to be extra talented and fully capable of winning a lot of football games.

Here are 10 things that could help make all of that come true next season for those in Montlake who have been naughty or nice.

1. In the first package, the one decorated with maize and blue ribbon, the UW can pull out a 2026 Big Ten football schedule that shows the Huskies won't play either Michigan or Ohio State next fall. What a thoughtful gift.

John Mills should be ready for a big 2026 season. | Dave Sizer photo

2. In a big box, some people will receive the new John Mills doll. This version should be even better than the one circulated this past season. Bigger, stronger, meaner, longer mullet. If you have the Freshman All-American collectable, you'll love the first-team AP All-American offensive guard model.

3. On a scale of A to Z, Husky fans can unwrap the upgraded Zaydrius Rainey-Sale figurine. This one comes without the knee brace and you should be able to play with for more than eight games. Likewise, this item could come with an AP All-America plaque as an accessory.

4. In this stocking stuffer, some people will receive matching Hatchetts in Geirean and Landen at all times. In Husky Stadium, that's like facing upper decks and goal posts -- you can't have just one.

Rylon Dillard-Allen presents a Batman image on a recruiting trip. | Arizona

5. For those into the Dark Knight, we have just the right gift: Rylon Dillard-Allen's signature Batman costume, fully equipped with mask, cape. boots and utility belt. Batmobile not included.

6. This next present is just another token of appreciation from the Big Tne schedule-makers: This one shows the UW facing both Penn State and Indiana next season -- playing at Husky Stadium. We'll have to wait and see if that gift is memorable or needs to be returned.

7. This present comes in a set, too, carefully gift-wrapped: a pair of healthy knees for the Parkers, Armon and Jayvon. Just pop the new hinges on and get out of their way. These guys might look old and a little worn, but they promise to play like newly arrived freshmen in their fifth seasons in Seattle.

8. We have a new and improved Demond Williams Husky quarterback doll. This one doesn't throw interceptions, only completions and touchdowns.

Jedd Fisch and running back Jordan Washington confer on the sideline. | Dave Sizer photo

9. For Fisch, we thought long and hard about what to get a guy who seemingly has everything and settled on this: we gave him the patience and fortitude to see things through in Montlake, at least to the end of the Demond Williams era, while keeping his ambition in check and the temptations provided by Floridas and Michigans at arms length through 2027.

10. Santa got a late request to come down the chimney with this item: A new Husky starting running back. Just when everyone thought Adam Mohammed was that guy, his batteries ran out. In this unopened package is one of four guys who will come fully assembled: Jordan Washington, Quaid Carr, Julian McMahan, Brian Bonner or Ansu Sanoe. Happy holidays.

