Updated Tracker For Husky Football Portal Departures

While there are still former University of Washington football players looking to land someplace, the transfer portal has taught us this much so far -- the Huskies generally have talent that other people want.

Of the 21 who have left the Huskies for the portal, 16 have found new schools and just two dropped down a level of college football competition -- to the Big Sky.

The FBS breakdown of the outbound UW players so far goes like this: five to the Big 12, three to the Big Ten, two to the SEC, two to the ACC, one to the Mountain West and one to Conference USA.

It should be noted that, unlike last year, no Huskies were coerced to join the Belichick empire in North Carolina.

Of those who have relocated across the college football landscape, nine were starters for the Huskies for anywhere from one to 10 games.

Dyson McCutcheon is shown during the 2024 game at Oregon. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Yet another former first-teamer is Max McCree, who drew eight starts over two seasons while in Montlake and hasn't turned up anywhere else yet. He can remind potential suitors he also played in the Big Ten at Maryland.

Devin Bryant opened 10 games this past season, yet got bumped from the starting lineup for each of the UW's final three outings, either by senior Jacob Manu or freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale.

So the 5-foot-11, 230-pound Bryant left before the LA Bowl and will play his final two seasons for USC, looking to see if he can crack the Trojans' starting lineup. It's competitive out there, no matter you go.

Eleven ex-Huskies who went the portal route have had to sell themselves based primarily on potential because they weren't college starters at the UW, though wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. twice opened games for Arizona.

Husky coach Jedd Fisch said his roster had surpassed 90 scholarship players now, so the likelihood of anyone retracing their steps to the UW is highly unlikely.

Davit Boyajyan gets in a stance during UW spring ball. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Redshirt freshman linebacker Jonathan Epperson Jr. and sophomore center Davit Boyajyan chose to go the FCS route, turning to Portland State and Cal Poly of the Big Sky, which likely were difficult decisions for them.

They left behind the Big Ten behind in order to get on the college football field in a quicker fashion, which meant they had to swallow a certain measure of pride to do it.

Boyajyan came in with a glowing reputation from former UW coach Kalen DeBoer, who signed him out of Fresno, California, his preivous stop, while Epperson received high marks this past spring from Husky linebackers coach Brian Odom, who recruited Epperson while he was at USC.

McCutcheon, who hails from a two-generation NFL family, brings 24 UW games of experience to Middle Tennessee State, but no starts. He often was in contention to be a Husky first-teamer, but couldn't stay healthy and missed this past season.

His departure left senior offensive guard Geirean Hatchett as the last Jimmy Lake recruit still on the team, though Hatchett left for Oklahoma and came back.

Late to the portal, the Parker twins, Jayvon and Armon, are shopping themselves around and likely someone will pick them up, though unlikely together.

UW PORTAL DEPARTURES Husky Service 1. Adam Mohammed, RB, California 2-game starter 2. Raiden Vines-Bright, WR, Arizona State 7-game starter 3. Vince Holmes, S, Oklahoma State 2-game starter 4. Dyson McCutcheon, DB, Middle Tennessee State no starts 5. Zach Henning, C, Arizona 5-game starter 6. Leroy Bryant, DB, Stanford 6-game starter 7. Bryce Butler, DT, Texas Tech 2-game starter 8. Audric Harris, WR, Hawaii 1-game starter 9. Deven Bryant, LB, USC 10-game starter 10. Davis Boyajyan, C, Cal Poly no games played 11. Max McCree, OT, undetermined 8-game starter 12. Paki Finau, OG, BYU 4-game starter 13. Caleb Smith, DT, Alabama no games played 14. Marcus Harris, WR, UCLA played in one game 15. Armon Parker, DT, undetermined no starts 16. Jayvon Parker, DT, undetermined no starts 17. Jonathan Epperson Jr., LB, Portland State played in one game 18. Dominic Macan, DT, undetermined no games played 19. Kevin Green Jr., WR, undetermined no starts 20. Ethan Moczulski, PK, Illinois kickoff duties only 21. Hunter Sowald, LS, Florida played in one game

