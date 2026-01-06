UW Adds New Punter In Son of Former Husky

Punter Hunter Green, who grew up practically in the backyard of the University of Washington football team and is the son of a former Husky kicking specialist, will join the UW for the coming season, multiple outlets have reported.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Green will come to the Huskies from San Diego State after averaging a jolting 47 yards per punt on 63 attempts, with a long of 68 yards, for a 9-4 Aztecs team that played in the New Mexico Bowl.

Previous to that, he both punted and place-kicked for three seasons for Northern Colorado. He averaged 45.3 on 114 attempts in two seasons as the Bears punter. He had long punts of 72 and 70 yards each season.

Green was a second-team All-Mountain West selection this past season and a first-team All-Big Sky punter the year before. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

He also brings a family connection to Jedd Fisch's program in that his father, Phil, was a member of the 1992 UW football team, as a walk-on place-kicker and defensive back, as a senior from Anchorage, Alaska.

Washington has signed San Diego State punter transfer Hunter Green, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Ranked sixth nationally this season with an average of 47.7 yards per punt. pic.twitter.com/dBMfQthbOk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

Growing up in Kirkland, Green played for Lake Washington High School, where he was a kicker and a soccer player.

Green's father, Phil, has shared publickly how he suffers from the neurological disorder Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, and his son has campaigned with his kicking skills to raise funding.

Hunter Green most recently has worn jersey No. 93 to honor his father, who had the same number when he played for the UW, and No. 37, which belonged to Steve Gleason, the former Washington State and New Orleans Saints linebacker, who likewise deals with ALS.

@HunterGreen2022 is following in the steps of @thomasmorstead and launching his own campaign for Punt for ALS with @TeamGleason.



Hunter’s dad, me, is living with ALS. Hunter proudly wears #37 as did @SteveGleason, special teams standout for the Saints, who was diagnosed with ALS… — Phil Green (@pjgreen) September 17, 2024

Punting was a season-long issue for Oregon transfer Luke Dunne, an Australian who never got comfortable at the UW, shanking several kicks and creating field-position issues. Green averaged seven yards per kick more than Dunne this past season.

Green also place-kicks, which seems to be more of a sidelight for him. He connected on 9 of 20 over three seasons while at Northern Colorado, including making a 53-yarder against Colorado State in 2024.

He appears to be well acquainted with Ethan Moczulski, the Huskies' kickoff man last season who hails from Spokane, Washington, and is the heir apparent to graduating place-kicker Grady Gross.

Green and Moczulski emerged from high school at the same time, with the latter kicking for Texas A&M and Illinois before joining the UW last season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: