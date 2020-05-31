HuskyMaven
UW Athletes, Coaches Offer Concerned, Cautious Twitter Reactions

Dan Raley

As the world turns further upside down, with George Floyd protests popping up across American society on top of the coronavirus scare, many demonstrations peaceful but some not, University of Washington athletes and coaches have offered a somber, careful response on social media.

Following on the heels of Husky football coach Jimmy Lake's well-received public statement, his players have expressed dismay and wonderment at scenes coming out of Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta and even Seattle.

A good number of players preferred to retweet others, but many have said exactly how they were feeling, if only in a few words on Twitter.

Prospective UW starting quarterback Jacob Sirmon, a sophomore showing some leadership, weighed in with his support for those fighting for their rights. He recently turned 21.

Terrell Bynum is a junior wide receiver, a returning starter, and he provided a soft tone in addressing the angry, violent images filling everyone's TV screens.

Senior cornerback Elijah Molden, a team leader after a sensational 2019 season in which he was named first-team All-Pac-12 and most valuable player at the Las Vegas Bowl, expressed slack-jawed reaction.

Huskies wide-receivers coach Junior Adams went for something simple in his tweet to support Lake's Saturday statement. 

UW basketball coach Mike Hopkins told how he couldn't remain silent over what he's seen in recent days and is trying his best to remain impactful.

Husky safety Asa Turner felt compelled to show a peaceful protest to counter all of the car-burning and rock-throwing seen on TV screens.

In Levi Onwuzurike's situation, the UW defensive tackle retweeted teammate Faatui Tuitele's innermost thoughts on dealing with something with unrest.

