UW Back-up Kicker Tim Horn Leaves Rather Than Redshirt

Three days after his coach said he was redshirting, University of Washington back-up kicker Tim Horn veered from those plans and entered the transfer portal.

On Monday, coach Jimmy Lake explained that Horn didn't make the trip to Oregon State and handle his normal kickoff duties because the coaching staff decided to limit him to four appearances and give him an extra year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore from Honolulu, Hawaii, apparently was no longer willing to wait for UW junior starter Peyton Henry to graduate.

Until the OSU game, Horn had handled every Husky kickoff over the last three seasons except two. In 2019, he sent 44 of 78 of his kickoffs for touchbacks and opponents averaged just 20 yards a return on 29 of them. He even had a tackle on a kickoff against Oregon State last season.

Yet he stood and watched Henry handle all of the field-goal attempts and nearly all conversion kicks each season.

Trying to placate him, the Huskies sent Horn out for three extra-point kicks in the 52-3 victory over Arkansas State, all of which he converted.

In his three seasons, however, he never got the chance to launch a field goal in a game.

With his ample size for a kicker, Horn demonstrated a big foot and plenty of range during spring and fall camps, but his accuracy was left wanting at times.

Before joining the UW, Horn attended the highly accredited Chris Sailer kicking school, which ranked him as the nation's No. 2 kicking recruit. At Punahou High School, he also served as a punter. A 3-star recruit, he selected the Huskies over Army and Hawaii.

Henry took over Horn's kickoff chores at Oregon State and none were returned.

Freshman walk-on Addison Schrock from Bellingham, Washington, will serve as the back-up kicker.

