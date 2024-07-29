UW Coach Comparison: Cummings Does Things Differently Than Shephard
As the new University of Washington receivers coach, Kevin Cummings is personable enough, certainly no wallflower. a man seemingly building a mutually respectful rapport with his Husky pass-catchers.
However, he has the unusual distinction of following in the Montlake coaching footsteps, if not nonstop football theatrics, of the departed JaMarcus Shephard, who accompanied coach Kalen DeBoer from the UW to Alabama, one of just two full-time Husky assistant coaches to do so.
That means no more loud cackling, no more roaring directives heard echoing above the normal din of a Husky Stadium practice and, most of all, no more one-on-one, chest-bumping coverage from an assistant coach who strongly feels compelled to be physically involved with his guys in their receiving drills.
Cummings has met Shephard. He's encountered his UW coaching predecessor while out traveling and recruiting for new Husky leader Jedd Fisch. Cummings has a decidely different style, something a little more conventional, and he won't pretend to be another JaMarcus Shephard. What he does, though, works just fine for him.
"He's a fantastic coach," Cummings said of Shepard. "I've seen him on the road and he's a relentless recruiter, so I've got some big shoes to fill, for sure. But we've produced at the places I've been with coach Fisch, so we'll keep that going."
In examining the 10 new Husky assistant coaches who introduced themselves during 15 spring football, practices, we turn to Cummings, who was an Oregon State wide receiver from 2010 to 2013. He caught most of his 53 career passes for 557 yards and 4 touchdowns from quarterback Sean Mannion and lined up alongside future NFL standout Brandin Cooks in the flanks.
Oddly enough, Cummings, a California native, played in 33 games and started six times for the Beavers, but he never got on the field against the UW, either injured or unused each outing, in four seasons.
Comparatively, Shephard played Division III football for DePauw in his native Indiana from 2001 to 2004, was a two-team All-America selection and caught 168 passes for 1,430 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Coaching-wise, the two aren't too much different in experience, with Cummings entering his eighth season as an FBS coach at San Jose State, Arizona and the UW, while Shephard is in his 11th year with stops at Western Kentucky, Washington State, Purdue, Washington and now Alabama.
While Shephard coached three NFL-bound players in Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk, who combined for 206 receptions in 2023, Cummings oversaw a pair of 90-catch receivers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing, so they're somewhat of wash in credentials.
What's clear is Husky football practice is a lot more quiet and conventional these days.
