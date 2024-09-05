UW Defense Off to Encouraging Start, Though Lineup Isn't Set
This group wasn't exactly the second coming of Purple Reign, the All I Saw Was Purple guys or the Purple People Eaters, but the University of Washington defensive unit showed up for the season opener against Weber State with plenty of conviction.
Pin a medal on these guys -- maybe even a Purple Heart.
They gave up just a field goal to their Big Sky guests in the 35-3 decision, which is stingy enough on any level.
In a show of strength, they permitted just 11 completions in 32 passes, or 34 percent.
Whereas the offense, led by eventual NFL first-rounders Michael Penix Jr, Rome Odunze and Troy Fautanu, carried last year's team, the prevailing thought is the Husky defense under the direction of Steve Belichick might assume that role this season.
Belichick provides a new heartbeat for the stop unit, preferring to coach from the sideline on game day.
"Getting down on the field you get to feel the energy a little bit more," the first-year defensive coordinator and second-generation Belichick said this week. "There are more distractions down there rather than being up in the booth, but I like to feel the energy, look the guys in the eye."
Not only does the UW have a secondary capable of tight coverage, starting edge rushers Isaiah Ward and Zach Durfee appear to have star power -- with Ward receiving a first-week game ball for his disruptive efforts -- while Husky linebackers Alphonzo Tuputala also earned. a game ball and he and his running mate Carson Bruener won't many mistakes.
Cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, who unseated returning starter Eljah Jackson, showed why with an impressive if not flawless 4-tackle, 2-pass-break-up effort, and he received yet another game ball from the coach staff.
HOW UW DEFENSIVE STARTERS FARED
WEEK 1
ER -- Zach Durfee
3 tackles, 1 PBU
DT -- Sebastian Valdez
3 tackles, 1 TFL
DT -- Jacob Bandes
3 tackles
ER -- Isaiah Ward
2 tackles
LB -- Alphonzo Tuputala
6 tackles, 1/2 sack
LB -- Carson Bruener
5 tackles
CB -- Ephesians Prysock
1 tackle, 1 PBU
CB -- Thaddeus Dixon
4 tackles, 2 PBUs
S -- Kam Fabiculanan
3 tackles
S -- Makell Esteen
2 tackles
N -- Jordan Shaw
1 tackle, 1 TFL
The lingering question surrounding this group remains the rushing defense, whether or not it can stand in there and properly muscle with coming Big Ten opponents. The Huskies actually permitted 105 yards rushing on 16 carries, including a 35-yard gainer, to Weber State running back Damon Bankston, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior from Katy, Texas.
Montana State transfer Sebastian Valdez and sixth-year senior Jacob Bandes drew the UW defensive-tackle starts, but It appears that one of those spots could be swapped out at any time. Jayvon Parker, 6-foot-3, 297-pound junior from Detroit and a powerful player was penciled in as a first-game starter only to give way to Bandes and wait another week before he likely comes back from a spring football leg injury.
Interestingly, Husky back-up tackles Elinneus Davis and Bryce Butler played more snaps in the opener -- each drawing 29 -- than Valdez and Bandes, who totaled 28 and 27, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus.
While the Husky secondary could be a fairly solid unit, it might not be settled just yet either. No reflection on junior safety Makell Esteen, who opened against Weber State, but the Husky defensive staff gave Sacramento State transfer Cameron Broussard, a first-team All-Big Sky selection last season, every chance to start opposite Kam Fabiculanan, before he injured a hand in fall camp that set him back. Broussard came off the bench last weekend, but he remains in strong contention to move up if he can.
In terms of experience, the Huskies seem to go at least two-deep at every defensive position with capable players. After all, Jackson, a 15-game starter, is backing up Dixon.
The competition only gets harder this week with Eastern Michigan following Weber State into Husky Stadium, providing another good test for the UW's evolving defense.
