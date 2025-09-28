UW Defense Went Through Lot of Change for Ohio State
Going up against No. 1-ranked Ohio State, the big question surrounding the University of Washington football team was how would the defense hold up?
Surprisingly better than the offense.
With three new starters in the lineup and an unusual safety rotation, the UW actually held the Buckeyes scoreless for nearly the first 29 minutes of Saturday's 24-6 defeat -- no small feat -- before things turned in favor of the visitors.
"Lot of change in the defense," senior safety Makell Esteen said. "Guys sitting out, can't play. It's next man up."
The Huskies opened with senior linebacker Jacob Manu, sophomore defensive tackle Elinneus Davis and freshman cornerback Dylan Robinson for the first time and all seemed to hold up OK, with Manu coming back just 11 months following knee surgery.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Manu, formerly a first-team All-Pac-12 selection after leading the league in tackles, was pressed into service following Buddah Al-Uqdah's knee injury at Washington State that put him out for the season.
On his first play back, Manu got chased and driven into the ground from behind by Ohio State offensive guard Luke Montgomery.
Welcome back.
While getting his football legs under him, Manu split time with junior Xe'ree Alexander and finished with 3 tackles. He had his best moment early in the second half when he met Ohio State's Bo Jackson at the line of scrimmage and threw him to the ground for no gain.
The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Davis drew his first game-opening assignment and likewise finished with 3 tackles. He became the third starter in the tackle spot opposite senior Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, following senior Anterio Thompson and junior Bryce Butler, as the Huskies continue to swap out that spot looking for someone to step up as more of a playmaker.
In the secondary, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Robinson became the fourth UW true freshman to pull a starting assignment this season, replacing sophomore Leroy Bryant, who returned to his No. 1 nickelback spot after starting at corner in the Apple Cup. Original corner starter Tacario Davis was unable to play for the second consecutive game. Robinson finished with 3 tackles.
While Bryant opened the game at nickel, he often gave way to a three-safety alignment that consisted of junior Alex McLaughlin, freshman Rylon Dillard-Allen and Esteen, with the Huskies apparently sensing the pressing need for a third tackler rather than a third coverage guy.
"I kind of went to nickleback," Esteen said of his duties. "We just put in a defense to trust our safeties in the game. We put me, RJ and Alex in and I thought we had a good time, played a good game."
McLaughlin led all tacklers for either side with 13 while Esteen had 4 and Dillard-Allen came up with 3.
Coverage-wise, the Huskies gave up a lot of short stuff to the Buckeyes, with sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin connecting on 22 of 28 passes for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns, with sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith leading all receivers with 8 catches for 81 yards and a score.
The Huskies had no interceptions, no pass break-ups, and just one sack from junior edge rusher Jacob Lane.
