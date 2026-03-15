It's clear the University of Washington football team must be doing something right when, with snow on the ground in and around the Seattle area, the Huskies are able to land a running back from the desert.

And not just any back, but one some people have labeled the best on the West Coast.

On Sunday, 6-foot, 215-pound Jeremy Adeyanju, a 4-star player from the Phoenix suburbs revealed he has given his verbal pledge to the UW, choosing Montlake over the likes of USC, UCLA, Michigan, Iowa and others.

He represents the second high-end runner in two seasons, joining 4-star Brian Bonner from Valencia, California, to pick the Huskies.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Jeremy Adeyanju has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 215 RB from Phoenix, AZ chose the Huskies over USC, Michigan, and UCLA



“All Glory to God. Blessed to be home. GO DAWGS ☔️”https://t.co/OcDAjIOPfU pic.twitter.com/dWmzOcu5Ca — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 15, 2026

Adenyanju hails from Sandra Day O'Connor High School, which previously sent edge rusher Bralen Trice to the UW and now the NFL.

O'Connor His is named after the first woman supreme court justice, who died at age 93 on December 1, 2023, in Phoenix.

While Adenyanju has all of the necessary rushing variables in established size and 11.5-second 100-meter speed, this back has shown he can pick up the tough yard, as well.

As a junior last season, he ran 147 times for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, for a 3-8 team. He also caught 9 passes for 54 yards and a score.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Rivals 4-star RB Jeremy Adeyanju has committed to Washington☔️



Read: https://t.co/AchFhQ6a6S pic.twitter.com/5pTJ6r7rPI — Rivals (@Rivals) March 15, 2026

Adenyanju, who had 19 offers according to his 247Sports profile, is the Huskies' ninth commitment so far for this Class of 2027, just the third offensive player and the second from Arizona.

He joins linebackers Isaiah Leilua from Anaheim, California, Titus Osterman from Kimberly, Idaho, and twins Ethan and Justin Coach from Bellflower, Calfornia; wide receivers Zarek Sidney from Goodyear, Arizona, and Braylon Pope from Sumner, Washington; edge rusher Matamatagi Uiagalelei from Santa Ana, California, and cornerback Maurice Williams from Graham, Washington.

As far as recruiting website ratings go, Adenyanju joins Sidney are the only 4-star prospects in the fold.

Broken down, the Huskies have four commitments from California players, two each from Arizona and Washington, and one from Idaho.